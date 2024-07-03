Heading 3
Best Films Of Rekha To Watch
A Hrishikesh Mukherjee directorial; starring Rajesh Khanna, Amitabh Bachchan and Rekha in lead roles
Namak Haraam (1973)
Image: IMDb
An action comedy; revolving around the life of a dacoit, starring Pran, Navin Nischol and Rekha
Image: IMDb
Dharma (1973)
A crime mystery thriller; featuring Rekha, Mahendra Sandhu and Danny Denzongpa in important roles
Image: IMDb
Khoon Khoon (1973)
A mystery action thriller with intriguing plot twists and a compelling storyline; starring Dharmendra, Rekha and Prem Chopra
Keemat (1973)
Image: IMDb
An Action Crime Drama revolving around lookalikes; starring Randhir Kapoor and Rekha in pivotal roles
Khalifa (1976)
Image: IMDb
An intriguing story featuring Amitabh Bachchan, Rekha and Prem Chopra in important roles
Do Anjaane (1976)
Image: IMDb
A Hrishikesh Mukherjee directorial revolving around the estranged relationship of father and son. Rekha plays the role of Radhakumari “Radhiya”
Alaap (1976)
Image: IMDb
The film is about a happy couple who turn against each other after a gruesome incident; starring Vinod Mehra and Rekha in lead roles
Ghar (1978)
Image: IMDb
A film revolving around the dilemma of right and wrong; starring Jaya Bachchan, Amitabh Bachchan and Rekha
Silsila (1981)
Image: IMDb
Set in the 19th century, this period drama is nestled in British India; starring Farooq Shaikh, Naseeruddin Shah and Raj Babbar in lead roles
Umrao Jaan (1981)
Image: IMDb
