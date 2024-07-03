Heading 3

JUly 03, 2024

Best Films Of Rekha To Watch


A Hrishikesh Mukherjee directorial; starring Rajesh Khanna, Amitabh Bachchan and Rekha in lead roles

Namak Haraam (1973)

An action comedy; revolving around the life of a dacoit, starring Pran, Navin Nischol and Rekha 

 Dharma (1973)

A crime mystery thriller; featuring Rekha, Mahendra Sandhu and Danny Denzongpa in important roles

 Khoon Khoon (1973)

A mystery action thriller with intriguing plot twists and a compelling storyline; starring Dharmendra, Rekha and Prem Chopra

Keemat (1973)

An Action Crime Drama revolving around lookalikes; starring Randhir Kapoor and Rekha in pivotal roles

Khalifa (1976)

An intriguing story featuring Amitabh Bachchan, Rekha and Prem Chopra in important roles

Do Anjaane (1976)

A Hrishikesh Mukherjee directorial revolving around the estranged relationship of father and son. Rekha plays the role of Radhakumari “Radhiya”

 Alaap (1976)

The film is about a happy couple who turn against each other after a gruesome incident; starring Vinod Mehra and Rekha in lead roles

 Ghar (1978)

A film revolving around the dilemma of right and wrong; starring Jaya Bachchan, Amitabh Bachchan and Rekha

Silsila (1981)

Set in the 19th century, this period drama is nestled in British India; starring Farooq Shaikh, Naseeruddin Shah and Raj Babbar in lead roles

 Umrao Jaan (1981)

