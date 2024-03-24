Heading 3
Aditi Singh
Entertainment
March 24, 2024
Best films of Shefali Shah
Shefali plays the role of Neelam Mehra in this Anil Kapoor, Priyanka Chopra, Anushka Sharma and Ranveer Singh starrer
“Dil Dhadakne Do” (2015)
Image: IMDb
A short story but with a riveting plot that raises important questions in society and forces you to think
Image: IMDb
“Juice” (2017)
Shefali plays the role of Tara, a widowed restaurant owner who connects randomly with a lonely film actor
Image: IMDb
“Once Again” (2018)
Shefali Shah plays Natasha alongside Manav Kaul in one of the plots of Ajeeb Dastaans which is originally an amalgamation of 4 short films
“Ajeeb Dastaans” (2021)
Image: IMDb
A story that revolves around a homemaker amidst the pandemic, Covid-19
“Happy Birthday MummyJi” (2021)
Image: IMDb
A Vidya Balan-Shefali Shah starrer with an intriguing plot with major twists
“Jalsa” (2022)
Image: IMDb
A mother-daughter saga of courage and adventure
“Darlings” (2022)
Image: IMDb
Shefali Shah plays Dr. Nandini Shrivastav in this comedy-drama alongside Ayushmann Khurana and Rakul Preet
“Doctor G” (2022)
Image: IMDb
“Three Of Us” (2023)
Image: IMDb
A heartfelt story of emotions about love, loss, and a fatal illness
Image: IMDb
Shefali Shah’s acting prowess is unmatched and an actor of her caliber is rare
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.