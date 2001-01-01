Best Gong Yoo
K-dramas
Regarded one of the most celebrated actors in the Korean entertainment industry, the 44-year-old fetched immense global popularity for his incredible talent and good looks
Image: tVN
Gong Yoo
Having a bachelor's degree in theatre, Gong entered showbiz as a video jockey in the Korean play television channel Mnet and later debuted as an actor in the 2001 TV series School 4
Image: tVN
Debut
The actor gained overnight popularity after the release of his breakthrough drama Coffee Prince in 2007
Image: MBC
Rising to fame
This heart-wrenching romantic fantasy focuses on the tale of a 940-year-old immortal goblin with a tragic history who falls in love with a 19-year-old high school student as she becomes the reason for his redemption
Image: tVN
Guardian: The Lonely and Great God (2016-2017)
Romcom lovers should definitely not overlook this adorable love story between a high school boy and his home tutor
Image: SBS
Hello My Teacher (2005)
Made him a household name overnight, in this popular drama Gong Yoo's charm and talent are quite hard to not admire
Image: MBC
Coffee Prince (2007)
Based on a manga series titled Flower of Eden this heartwarming tale of two estranged siblings must be on your watch list
Image: MBC
One Fine Day (2006)
In this underrated science fiction, the actor incredibly depicts the character Captain Han Yoon Jae who embarked on a moon mission to resolve some unsolved mystery
Image: Netflix
The Silent Sea (2021)
Gong made an iconic cameo appearance in the 2021 breakthrough Netflix series Squid Game. Hopefully, in the second season, we might get the answers to mysteries and questions that were left with his character
Image: Netflix
Squid Game (2021)
Despite being in his mid-40s Gong Yoo is undoubtedly one of the most endearing Korean oppas in all around the world
Image: tVN
Favourite Oppa