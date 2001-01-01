Heading 3

Best Gong Yoo
K-dramas 

Regarded one of the most celebrated actors in the Korean entertainment industry, the 44-year-old fetched immense global popularity for his incredible talent and good looks 

Image: tVN

Gong Yoo

Having a bachelor's degree in theatre, Gong entered showbiz as a video jockey in the Korean play television channel Mnet and later debuted as an actor in the 2001 TV series School 4 

Image: tVN

Debut 

The actor gained overnight popularity after the release of his breakthrough drama Coffee Prince in 2007 

Image: MBC

Rising to fame

This heart-wrenching romantic fantasy focuses on the tale of a 940-year-old immortal goblin with a tragic history who  falls in love with a 19-year-old high school student as she becomes the reason for his redemption 

Image: tVN

Guardian: The Lonely and Great God (2016-2017)

Romcom lovers should definitely not overlook this adorable love story between a high school boy and his home tutor 

Image: SBS

Hello My Teacher (2005)

Made him a household name overnight, in this popular drama Gong Yoo's charm and talent are quite hard to not admire 

Image: MBC

Coffee Prince (2007)

Based on a manga series titled Flower of Eden this heartwarming tale of two estranged siblings must be on your watch list 

Image: MBC

One Fine Day (2006)

In this underrated science fiction, the actor incredibly depicts the character Captain Han Yoon Jae who embarked on a moon mission to resolve some unsolved mystery 

Image: Netflix

The Silent Sea (2021)

Gong made an iconic cameo appearance in the 2021 breakthrough Netflix series Squid Game. Hopefully, in the second season, we might get the answers to mysteries and questions that were left with his character 

Image: Netflix

Squid Game (2021)

Despite being in his mid-40s Gong Yoo is undoubtedly one of the most endearing Korean oppas in all around the world 

Image: tVN

Favourite Oppa

