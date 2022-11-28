Heading 3
Best hair colours
of the TXT members
Ayushi Agrawal
Nov 28, 2022
ENTERTAINMENT
One Dream, they say it and live by it!
TOMORROW X TOGETHER
Image: News1
Image: News1
Blue Hour
What could be more fitting than Soobin going blue for the superhit song?
Image: News1
He reminds us of the fruit with his cute hair colour.
Grape
Image: News1
This mullet from Yeonjun was iconic to say the least.
Pink
Image: News1
Yellow has never looked so good on anyone.
Tiger
Image: News1
We were still mourning the loss of Beomgyu’s wolf hair but this one put a spell on us.
Refreshing
Image: News1
Red
We have dreams about this fabulous look!
Taehyun can be the symbol of purity in this ensemble.
Angelic
Image: News1
Image: News1
Excuse us while we cry about how good he looks!
Challenging
Image: News1
Huening Kai can rightfully be the prince of our hearts henceforth.
Prince
Image: News1
At the same time, we fear his next moves!
Mischief
