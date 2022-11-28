Heading 3

Best hair colours
of the TXT members

Ayushi Agrawal

Nov 28, 2022

ENTERTAINMENT

One Dream, they say it and live by it!

TOMORROW X TOGETHER

Image: News1

Image: News1

Blue Hour

What could be more fitting than Soobin going blue for the superhit song?

Image: News1

He reminds us of the fruit with his cute hair colour.

Grape

Image: News1

This mullet from Yeonjun was iconic to say the least.

Pink

Image: News1

Yellow has never looked so good on anyone.

Tiger

Image: News1

We were still mourning the loss of Beomgyu’s wolf hair but this one put a spell on us.

Refreshing

Image: News1

Red

We have dreams about this fabulous look!

Taehyun can be the symbol of purity in this ensemble.

Angelic

Image: News1

Image: News1

Excuse us while we cry about how good he looks!

Challenging

Image: News1

Huening Kai can rightfully be the prince of our hearts henceforth.

Prince

Image: News1

At the same time, we fear his next moves!

Mischief

