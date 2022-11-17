Heading 3

Best Happy Ending Romantic K-dramas

Ayushi Agrawal

Nov 17, 2022

Our adorable couple made up of Park Bo Young and Park Hyung Sik find happiness after defeating evil.

Strong Woman Do Bong Soon

Image: JTBC

Image: MBC

Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok Joo

Kim Bok Joo (Lee Sung Kyung) and Jung Joon Young (Nam Joo Hyuk) were made for each other!

Image: tvN

Crossing mountains and oceans alike, Son Ye Jin and Hyun Bin have found each other even in real life.

Crash Landing on You

Image: tvN

Kim Soo Hyun and Seo Ye Ji find comfort and love in each other’s presence.

It's Okay to Not Be Okay

Image: MBC

Park Seo Joon and Hwang Jung Eum finally let go of any inhibitions they had.

She Was Pretty 

Image: KBS2

Kang Ha Neul and Gong Hyo Jin become the perfect parents in this show!

When The Camellia Blooms

Image: SBS

Business Proposal

Shin Hari and Kang Tae Moo turn their life around for each other.

Shin Min Ah and Kim Seon Ho have become one of the most loved on-screen couples ever.

Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha

Image: tvN

Image: SBS

Through thick and thin alike, Choi Woo Shik and Kim Da Mi stayed together.

Our Beloved Summer

Image: JTBC

While the ending of the show focused on the overall success of Park Sae Royi, Park Seo Joon and Kim Da Mi persevered through it all.

Itaewon Class

