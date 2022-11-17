Heading 3
Best Happy Ending Romantic K-dramas
Ayushi Agrawal
Nov 17, 2022
Our adorable couple made up of Park Bo Young and Park Hyung Sik find happiness after defeating evil.
Strong Woman Do Bong Soon
Image: JTBC
Image: MBC
Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok Joo
Kim Bok Joo (Lee Sung Kyung) and Jung Joon Young (Nam Joo Hyuk) were made for each other!
Image: tvN
Crossing mountains and oceans alike, Son Ye Jin and Hyun Bin have found each other even in real life.
Crash Landing on You
Image: tvN
Kim Soo Hyun and Seo Ye Ji find comfort and love in each other’s presence.
It's Okay to Not Be Okay
Image: MBC
Park Seo Joon and Hwang Jung Eum finally let go of any inhibitions they had.
She Was Pretty
Image: KBS2
Kang Ha Neul and Gong Hyo Jin become the perfect parents in this show!
When The Camellia Blooms
Image: SBS
Business Proposal
Shin Hari and Kang Tae Moo turn their life around for each other.
Shin Min Ah and Kim Seon Ho have become one of the most loved on-screen couples ever.
Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha
Image: tvN
Image: SBS
Through thick and thin alike, Choi Woo Shik and Kim Da Mi stayed together.
Our Beloved Summer
Image: JTBC
While the ending of the show focused on the overall success of Park Sae Royi, Park Seo Joon and Kim Da Mi persevered through it all.
Itaewon Class
