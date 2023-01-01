Heading 3

Priyanshi Shah

Entertainment

January 03, 2024

Best Harry Potter quotes

"It takes a great deal of bravery to stand up to our enemies, but just as much to stand up to our friends."

#1

Image: IMDb

"You're a little scary sometimes, you know that? Brilliant... but scary."

#2

Image: IMDb

"The truth. It is a beautiful and terrible thing, and should therefore be treated with great caution." 

Image: IMDb

#3

"Ah, music. A magic beyond all we do here!" 

#4

Image: IMDb

"Fear of a name only increases fear of the thing itself."

#5

Image: IMDb

"Dobby is free." 

#6

Image: IMDb

"I’ll be in my bedroom, making no noise and pretending I’m not there." 

#7

Image: IMDb

"When in doubt, go to the library."

#8

Image: IMDb

"Don’t let the muggles get you down."

#9

Image: IMDb

 #10

Image: IMDb

"It matters not what someone is born, but what they grow to be."

