"You're a little scary sometimes, you know that? Brilliant... but scary."
#2
"The truth. It is a beautiful and terrible thing, and should therefore be treated with great caution."
#3
"Ah, music. A magic beyond all we do here!"
#4
"Fear of a name only increases fear of the thing itself."
#5
"Dobby is free."
#6
"I’ll be in my bedroom, making no noise and pretending I’m not there."
#7
"When in doubt, go to the library."
#8
"Don’t let the muggles get you down."
#9
#10
"It matters not what someone is born, but what they grow to be."
