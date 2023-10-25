Heading 3

Raina Reyaz 

Entertainment

24 OCTOBER, 2023

Best Harry Styles songs

Harry's debut single as a solo artist, this epic ballad showcases his vocal prowess and songwriting skills. Its soaring melody and heartfelt lyrics leave a lasting impact

Sign Of The Times

Image: Instagram- harrystyles 

This infectious track combines pop and rock elements, delivering a feel-good vibe. The accompanying music video, set in the fictional Isle of Eroda, is a visual masterpiece

Adore You

Image: Instagram- harrystyles 

Catchy, summery anthem instantly became a fan favorite. Its cheerful melody and playful lyrics make it a must-listen for any Harry Styles fan

Watermelon Sugar

Image: Instagram- harrystyles 

A soulful and introspective song that marked a shift in Harry's sound. The chorus is irresistibly catchy, and the song's message of self-discovery resonates with many

Lights Up

Image: Instagram- harrystyles 

An energetic, rock-infused track with Harry's distinctive flair. It's a wild and rebellious song that showcases his versatility as an artist

Kiwi

Image: Instagram- harrystyles 

The opening track from his second album, Fine Line, is a joyous, upbeat celebration of love. It radiates positivity and is a perfect song for dancing

Golden

Image: Instagram- harrystyles 

A heartfelt ballad that lays bare Harry's vulnerability. The emotional depth in his vocals and lyrics make it a deeply moving song

Falling

Image: Instagram- harrystyles 

This single from ‘Fine Line’ topped the Billboard Hot 100 upon release, with excellent vocals that form a perfect pretty pop song

As It Was

Image: Instagram- harrystyles 

An intimate and soulful song that delves into themes of lost love and reflection. The inclusion of a voicemail from Harry's ex-girlfriend adds a personal touch

Cherry

Image: Instagram- harrystyles 

A beautifully melancholic track that explores the aftermath of a breakup. The lyrics and melodies create a sense of nostalgia and longing

Two Ghosts

Image: Instagram- harrystyles 

