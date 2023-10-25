Heading 3
Best Harry Styles songs
Harry's debut single as a solo artist, this epic ballad showcases his vocal prowess and songwriting skills. Its soaring melody and heartfelt lyrics leave a lasting impact
Sign Of The Times
Image: Instagram- harrystyles
This infectious track combines pop and rock elements, delivering a feel-good vibe. The accompanying music video, set in the fictional Isle of Eroda, is a visual masterpiece
Adore You
Image: Instagram- harrystyles
Catchy, summery anthem instantly became a fan favorite. Its cheerful melody and playful lyrics make it a must-listen for any Harry Styles fan
Watermelon Sugar
Image: Instagram- harrystyles
A soulful and introspective song that marked a shift in Harry's sound. The chorus is irresistibly catchy, and the song's message of self-discovery resonates with many
Lights Up
Image: Instagram- harrystyles
An energetic, rock-infused track with Harry's distinctive flair. It's a wild and rebellious song that showcases his versatility as an artist
Kiwi
Image: Instagram- harrystyles
The opening track from his second album, Fine Line, is a joyous, upbeat celebration of love. It radiates positivity and is a perfect song for dancing
Golden
Image: Instagram- harrystyles
A heartfelt ballad that lays bare Harry's vulnerability. The emotional depth in his vocals and lyrics make it a deeply moving song
Falling
Image: Instagram- harrystyles
This single from ‘Fine Line’ topped the Billboard Hot 100 upon release, with excellent vocals that form a perfect pretty pop song
As It Was
Image: Instagram- harrystyles
An intimate and soulful song that delves into themes of lost love and reflection. The inclusion of a voicemail from Harry's ex-girlfriend adds a personal touch
Cherry
Image: Instagram- harrystyles
A beautifully melancholic track that explores the aftermath of a breakup. The lyrics and melodies create a sense of nostalgia and longing
Two Ghosts
Image: Instagram- harrystyles
