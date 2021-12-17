Best Hindi films of 2021
DEC 18, 2021
Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui
The Ayushmann Khurrana and Vaani Kapoor starrer received widespread acclaim for depicting a progressive love tale
Image: IMDb
Sooryavanshi
The Rohit Shetty-directed film received critical acclaim and rave reviews from audiences, becoming a box office success
Image: IMDb
Sardar Udham
The Shoojit Sircar film, starring Vicky Kaushal, garnered tremendous critical acclaim and widespread praise
Image: IMDb
Bob Biswas
Diya Annapurna Ghosh's directorial starring Abhishek Bachchan received rave reviews from the audience
Image: IMDb
The Kangana Ranaut starrer, based on the biopic of the late J. Jayalalithaa, has been hailed as one of the most remarkable biographies till date
Thalaivii
Image: IMDb
Bell Bottom
The Ranjit Tiwari directorial, starring Akshay Kumar, marked Indian theatres’ opening after the pandemic and was a box office success
Image: IMDb
The sports drama, based on Saina Nehwal's life, starred Parineeti Chopra and garnered excellent reviews and critical acclaim
Saina
Image: IMDb
The Salman Khan and Aayush Sharma starrer received positive reviews and Salman's performance was praised
Antim: The Final Truth
Image: IMDb
