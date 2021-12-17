Best Hindi films of 2021

DEC 18, 2021

Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui

The Ayushmann Khurrana and Vaani Kapoor starrer received widespread acclaim for depicting a progressive love tale

Image: IMDb

Sooryavanshi

The Rohit Shetty-directed film received critical acclaim and rave reviews from audiences, becoming a box office success

Image: IMDb

Sardar Udham

The Shoojit Sircar film, starring Vicky Kaushal, garnered tremendous critical acclaim and widespread praise

Image: IMDb

Bob Biswas

Diya Annapurna Ghosh's directorial starring Abhishek Bachchan received rave reviews from the audience

Image: IMDb

The Kangana Ranaut starrer, based on the biopic of the late J. Jayalalithaa, has been hailed as one of the most remarkable biographies till date

Thalaivii

Image: IMDb

Bell Bottom

The Ranjit Tiwari directorial, starring Akshay Kumar, marked Indian theatres’ opening after the pandemic and was a box office success

Image: IMDb

The sports drama, based on Saina Nehwal's life, starred Parineeti Chopra and garnered excellent reviews and critical acclaim

Saina

Image: IMDb

The Salman Khan and Aayush Sharma starrer received positive reviews and Salman's performance was praised

Antim: The Final Truth

Image: IMDb

