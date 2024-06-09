Best Hindi Heartland Films To Watch

Set in Jaipur, this romantic comedy is a back-and-forth tale of love between Gayatri, Raghu, and Tara, is one hilarious watch
Shuddh Desi Romance (2013)
A serious problem is wrapped up in a light-hearted tone in this social comedy-drama; revolving around the love story of an overweight girl, Sandhya, and a school dropout, Prem
Dum Laga Ke Haisha (2015)
A hilarious take on a serious problem that is less talked about, starring Bhumi Pednekar and Ayushmann Khurrana in leading roles along with a talented bunch of supporting actors
Shubh Mangal Savdhan (2017)
A laughing riot; revolving around Bitti Mishra, Chirag Dubey, and Pritam Vidrohi, portrayed by Kriti Sanon, Ayushmann Khurrana, and Rajkummar Rao
Bareilly Ki Barfi (2017)
This romantic comedy is a Jhansi and Kota-based love story that is filled with various challenges intertwined with age-old social evils of society
Badrinath Ki Dulhaniya (2017)
A social comedy, this film revolves around Keshav and Jaya, who live in Nandgaon, while humorously combating the serious topic of open defecation
Toilet: Ek Prem Katha (2017)
Based on Bihar’s famous groom kidnapping incidents; this film tells the tale of a goon, Abhay Singh, and rebel Babli Yadav, who tend to fall in love
Jabariya Jodi (2019)
Set in Kanpur, this rib-tickling film revolves around the lives of Chintu, Vedika, and Tapasya, portrayed by Kartik Aaryan, Bhumi Pednekar, and Ananya Panday
Pati Patni Aur Woh (2019)
Rashmi and Guddu grapple with society’s challenges hilariously as they opt for a live-in relationship in the small town of Mathura
Luka Chuppi (2019)
Mimi (2020)
An aspiring movie actress turns to becoming a surrogate for a foreign couple in search of earning money to fund her acting career, starring Kriti Sanon, Manoj Pahwa, Supriya Pathak, and Pankaj Tripathi