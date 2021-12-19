Best Hindi web series of 2021

The Family Man 2

The Manoj Bajpayee starrer returned with its second instalment this year and received widespread acclaim

Image: IMDb

Mumbai Diaries 26/11

The Nikkhil Advani directorial depicts the unseen experience of doctors during the 2008 terror attacks

Image: IMDb

Aspirants

The series revolves around three guys who bond while preparing for UPSC and it struck a chord with a large number of viewers

Image: IMDb

Aarya 2

Sushmita Sen starred in the Ram Madhwani directorial of the crime-thriller genre and the actress was praised for her outstanding performance in the second instalment

Image: IMDb

Maharani

The Huma Qureshi starrer is based on what transpired in Bihar in the 1990s when Lalu Prasad Yadav appointed his wife as his successor

Image: IMDb

Ray

Ray is a fascinating anthology adapted from four short stories by filmmaker Satyajit Ray

Image: IMDb

The Empire

The Mitakshara Kumar directorial is a good web series for fans of historical dramas

Image: IMDb

The series revolves around the disarming and relatable tales of the Mishra family, and it was lauded by the audience

Gullak

Image: IMDb

