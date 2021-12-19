Best Hindi web series of 2021
The Family Man 2
The Manoj Bajpayee starrer returned with its second instalment this year and received widespread acclaim
Image: IMDb
Mumbai Diaries 26/11
The Nikkhil Advani directorial depicts the unseen experience of doctors during the 2008 terror attacks
Image: IMDb
Aspirants
The series revolves around three guys who bond while preparing for UPSC and it struck a chord with a large number of viewers
Image: IMDb
Aarya 2
Sushmita Sen starred in the Ram Madhwani directorial of the crime-thriller genre and the actress was praised for her outstanding performance in the second instalment
Image: IMDb
Maharani
The Huma Qureshi starrer is based on what transpired in Bihar in the 1990s when Lalu Prasad Yadav appointed his wife as his successor
Image: IMDb
Ray
Ray is a fascinating anthology adapted from four short stories by filmmaker Satyajit Ray
Image: IMDb
The Empire
The Mitakshara Kumar directorial is a good web series for fans of historical dramas
Image: IMDb
The series revolves around the disarming and relatable tales of the Mishra family, and it was lauded by the audience
Gullak
Image: IMDb
