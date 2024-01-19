Heading 3
Priyanshi Shah
Entertainment
January 19, 2024
Best horror movies quotes
“I want to play a game.”
Saw
Images: IMDb
“One of us. One of us.”
Images: IMDb
Freaks
"I ate his liver with some fava beans and a nice chianti."
Images: IMDb
The Silence of the Lambs
“We all go a little mad sometimes.”
Psycho
Images: IMDb
“I see dead people.”
The Sixth Sense
Images: IMDb
“I’m scared to close my eyes; I’m scared to open them …I’m going to die out here.”
The Blair Witch Project
Images: IMDb
"You'll float, too."
It
Images: IMDb
“Whatever you do, don’t fall asleep.”
A Nightmare on Elm Street
Images: IMDb
“It’s alive! It’s alive!”
Frankenstein
Images: IMDb
Night of the Living Dead
Images: IMDb
“They’re coming to get you, Barbara.”
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.