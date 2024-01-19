Heading 3

Priyanshi Shah

Entertainment

January 19, 2024

Best horror movies quotes

“I want to play a game.”

Saw

Images: IMDb

“One of us. One of us.”

Images: IMDb

Freaks

"I ate his liver with some fava beans and a nice chianti."

 Images: IMDb

The Silence of the Lambs

“We all go a little mad sometimes.”

Psycho

 Images: IMDb

“I see dead people.”

The Sixth Sense

 Images: IMDb

“I’m scared to close my eyes; I’m scared to open them …I’m going to die out here.”

The Blair Witch Project

 Images: IMDb

"You'll float, too."

It

 Images: IMDb

“Whatever you do, don’t fall asleep.”

A Nightmare on Elm Street

 Images: IMDb

“It’s alive! It’s alive!”

Frankenstein

 Images: IMDb

Night of the Living Dead

 Images: IMDb

“They’re coming to get you, Barbara.”

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here