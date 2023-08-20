Best Indian Survival Thrillers to Watch

Starring Dhanush in the lead, the film tells an emotional journey of a common man to an unknown place with the hope to come home and lead a better life. Things changed when he got hostage by terrorists
Maryan
Images: IMDb
The Malayalam film is a story of a young girl who works in a restaurant. Unfortunately, one day she got locked in the ice chamber of the factory and fight for her survival for the whole night
Helen
Images: IMDb
Starring Fahad Faasil in the lead, Malayankunju revolves around a negative shady man who got trapped in a landslide. Rest is the attempt to fight for his survival
Malayankunju
Images: IMDb
The Industry Hit Malayalam film is based on the flood calamity that happened in Kerala in 2018. More than a survival drama, it tells the story of togetherness, humanity, and the positive side of mankind
2018
Images: IMDb
Directed by Vikramaditya Motwane, it revolves around the story of a young man who fights for his survival when he gets trapped in an empty flat in a construction building
Trapped
Images: IMDb
Starring Anushka Sharma in the lead, the film tells the story of a young couple whose road trip goes away after an encounter with a group of violent criminals
NH10
Images: IMDb
Trapped in a landslide, the protagonist has to survive in a no-ventilation zone and keep the oxygen flowing into her son's body. The film stands out on the performance of Nayanthara
O2
Images: IMDb
It is the story of a two-year-old girl who gets trapped inside her house with no escape. What follows next is indeed a thrilling ride!
Pihu
Image: IMDb
Both of these flicks come from different filmmakers but follow a similar plot of Zombie Comedy. Moreover, both of these films have a hidden plot of survival drama
Go Goa Gone & Zombivli
Images: IMDb
It is an upcoming survival drama. The Malayalam film stars Prithviraj Sukumaaran. The story revolves around a man fighting for his survival in never-ending deserts