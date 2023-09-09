Heading 3
Mohit K Dixit
Entertainment
september 09, 2023
Best Indian Women Centric Films to Watch
Raazi featuring Alia Bhatt in lead is a story of an Indian spy who married a Pakistani officer for the sake of country's well being
Raazi
Image: IMDb
Kahani stars Vidya Balan as a pregnant lady who is on a mission to search for her missing husband
Kahani
Image: IMDb
The Great Indian Kitchen is a Malayalam film that explores the patriarchal theme with a compelling storyline and powerful performances. It stars Nimisha Sajayan in the lead role
Image: IMDb
The Great Indian Kitchen
Aruvi starring Aditi Balan is a satire on the consumerist and misogynistic nature of modern civilization. It also explores how society treats a HIV patient
Aruvi
Image: IMDb
Mimi
Image: IMDb
Mimi stars Kriti Sanon in the lead role. The comedy film revolves around the subject of surrogacy
Gangubai Kathiawadi
Image: IMDb
Alia Bhatt's Gangubai Kathiawadi is based on the real life of Gangubai, a sex-worker of 1950-1960. The film won several National awards
Mardaani
Image: IMDb
The Rani Mukerji starrer film is a successful crime drama franchise with its two part release. The movie presented Rani in her action avatar
Queen stars Kangana Ranaut as a Punjabi girl who embarks on her Honeymoon trip to Paris and Amsterdam by herself after her fiance calls the wedding off
Queen
Image: IMDb
Neerja stars Sonam Kapoor and it is the real life brave story of an Air hostess Neerja Bhanot who risks her life to fight for her passengers with the plane hijackers
Neerja
Image: IMDb
Mahanati is a Telugu film starring Keerthy Suresh. It is the real life story of legendary actress Savitri
Mahanati
Image: IMDb
