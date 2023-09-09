Heading 3

Best Indian Women Centric Films to Watch

Raazi featuring Alia Bhatt in lead is a story of an Indian spy who married a Pakistani officer for the sake of country's well being

Raazi

Image: IMDb 

Kahani stars Vidya Balan as a pregnant lady who is on a mission to search for her missing husband

Kahani

Image: IMDb 

The Great Indian Kitchen is a Malayalam film that explores the patriarchal theme with a compelling storyline and powerful performances. It stars Nimisha Sajayan in the lead role

Image: IMDb 

The Great Indian Kitchen

Aruvi starring Aditi Balan is a satire on the consumerist and misogynistic nature of modern civilization. It also explores how society treats a HIV patient

Aruvi

Image: IMDb 

Mimi

Image: IMDb 

Mimi stars Kriti Sanon in the lead role. The comedy film revolves around the subject of surrogacy 

Gangubai Kathiawadi 

Image: IMDb 

Alia Bhatt's Gangubai Kathiawadi is based on the real life of Gangubai, a sex-worker of 1950-1960. The film won several National awards

Mardaani

Image: IMDb 

The Rani Mukerji starrer film is a successful crime drama franchise with its two part release. The movie presented Rani in her action avatar

Queen stars Kangana Ranaut as a Punjabi girl who embarks on her Honeymoon trip to Paris and Amsterdam by herself after her fiance calls the  wedding off

Queen

Image: IMDb 

Neerja stars Sonam Kapoor and it is the real life brave story of an Air hostess Neerja Bhanot who risks her life to fight for her passengers with the plane hijackers

 Neerja

Image: IMDb 

Mahanati is a Telugu film starring Keerthy Suresh. It is the real life story of legendary actress Savitri

Mahanati

Image: IMDb 

