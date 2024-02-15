Heading 3

Aditi Singh

Entertainment

FEBRUARY 15, 2024

Best Instagram posts of Alia Bhatt

Alia looked regal in this beautiful golden attire adorned with beads and mirror work with kohl eyes

#1

Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram

Alia is classiness personified in this sea green dress, accessorized with a green emerald

Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram

#2

Alia and her sister Shaheen’s beautiful bond is evident in this adorable picture captioned, “I love you Shaheen, you make everything better”

Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram

#3

Alia and her partner in crime, Edward. Her furry friend is seen in most of her pictures 

#4

Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram

Alia shared this beautiful picture with Ranbir, captioned, “Home”. They truly are soulmates

#5

Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram

Alia was looking elegant in this desi look. She accessorized the look with jhumkas and a bindi 

#6

Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram

This baby pink dress is an absolute beauty. Alia looked breathtakingly gorgeous, as usual

#7

Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram

Laddoo peela color never looked this gorgeous. Alia Bhatt stuns in a yellow saree with an amazing hairdo

#8

Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram

Alia gave her followers a sneak peek of her vacation along with hubby and her munchkin, Raha

#9

Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram

#10

Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram

Alia is the ideal bridesmaid that every bride wants to be by her side in this lovely Instagram post 

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here