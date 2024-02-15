Heading 3
Aditi Singh
Entertainment
FEBRUARY 15, 2024
Best Instagram posts of Alia Bhatt
Alia looked regal in this beautiful golden attire adorned with beads and mirror work with kohl eyes
#1
Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram
Alia is classiness personified in this sea green dress, accessorized with a green emerald
Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram
#2
Alia and her sister Shaheen’s beautiful bond is evident in this adorable picture captioned, “I love you Shaheen, you make everything better”
Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram
#3
Alia and her partner in crime, Edward. Her furry friend is seen in most of her pictures
#4
Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram
Alia shared this beautiful picture with Ranbir, captioned, “Home”. They truly are soulmates
#5
Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram
Alia was looking elegant in this desi look. She accessorized the look with jhumkas and a bindi
#6
Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram
This baby pink dress is an absolute beauty. Alia looked breathtakingly gorgeous, as usual
#7
Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram
Laddoo peela color never looked this gorgeous. Alia Bhatt stuns in a yellow saree with an amazing hairdo
#8
Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram
Alia gave her followers a sneak peek of her vacation along with hubby and her munchkin, Raha
#9
Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram
#10
Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram
Alia is the ideal bridesmaid that every bride wants to be by her side in this lovely Instagram post
