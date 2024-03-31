Heading 3

Aditi Singh

Entertainment

March 31, 2024

Best Instagram posts of Ananya Panday 


Ananya looks absolutely adorable in this Valentine's Day Post

#1

Image source- Ananya Panday Instagram 

Ananya’s Paris trip was full of pretty pictures

Image source- Ananya Panday Instagram 

#2

Ananya posted these gorgeous pictures in her New Year Instagram post

Image source- Ananya Panday Instagram 

#3

Ananya looks elegance personified in this pastel blingy saree

#4

Image source- Ananya Panday Instagram 

Ananya looks smashingly hot in this little black dress

#5

Image source- Ananya Panday Instagram 

Ananya is all smiles in this beach vacay

#6

Image source- Ananya Panday Instagram 

Ananya, Suhana, and Shanaya are bestie goals in this Instagram post

#7

Image source- Ananya Panday Instagram 

This beautiful traditional look of Ananya made her look like a classic beauty

#8

Image source- Ananya Panday Instagram 

Ananya is in absolute spiritual bliss in this Instagram post

#9

Image source- Ananya Panday Instagram 

#10

Image source- Ananya Panday Instagram 

Ananya looks at her furry friend in pure awe in this cute Instagram post 

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here