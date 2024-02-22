Heading 3

Aditi Singh

Entertainment

FEBRUARY 22, 2024

Best Instagram Posts of Anushka Sharma

Anushka gracefully posed against a breathtaking backdrop in this picture from her Switzerland vacay 

#1

Image: Anushka Sharma Instagram

Anushka is surely savoring every bite of her meal in this lovely picture 

Image: Anushka Sharma Instagram

#2

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli channel their goofy-self in this endearing post 

Image: Anushka Sharma Instagram

#3

Anushka delightedly shared a glimpse of her enjoying a fun round of Monopoly with her hubby and parents

#4

Image: Anushka Sharma Instagram

Anushka shared this heartfelt picture with her mother, featuring the mother-daughter bond with an endearing caption, “Love You Maa” 

#5

Image: Anushka Sharma Instagram

Anushka’s throwback picture with her sibling is too cute to handle in this adorable Instagram post

#6

Image: Anushka Sharma Instagram

Anushka posted this sunkissed picture with a hilarious caption. The caption reads, “By now, I know all the sunlight spots of every inch of my home”

#7

Image: Anushka Sharma Instagram

Anushka and Virat are the definition of marital bliss! The actress wished her dearest husband on his birthday with this heartwarming post

#8

Image: Anushka Sharma Instagram

Anushka shared this adorable picture capturing a beautiful moment with her little munchkin, Vamika

#9

Image: Anushka Sharma Instagram

#10

Image: Anushka Sharma Instagram

Anushka shared this heartfelt picture, capturing a lovely moment with Virat on their Anniversary

