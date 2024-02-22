Heading 3
FEBRUARY 22, 2024
Best Instagram Posts of Anushka Sharma
Anushka gracefully posed against a breathtaking backdrop in this picture from her Switzerland vacay
#1
Image: Anushka Sharma Instagram
Anushka is surely savoring every bite of her meal in this lovely picture
Image: Anushka Sharma Instagram
#2
Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli channel their goofy-self in this endearing post
Image: Anushka Sharma Instagram
#3
Anushka delightedly shared a glimpse of her enjoying a fun round of Monopoly with her hubby and parents
#4
Image: Anushka Sharma Instagram
Anushka shared this heartfelt picture with her mother, featuring the mother-daughter bond with an endearing caption, “Love You Maa”
#5
Image: Anushka Sharma Instagram
Anushka’s throwback picture with her sibling is too cute to handle in this adorable Instagram post
#6
Image: Anushka Sharma Instagram
Anushka posted this sunkissed picture with a hilarious caption. The caption reads, “By now, I know all the sunlight spots of every inch of my home”
#7
Image: Anushka Sharma Instagram
Anushka and Virat are the definition of marital bliss! The actress wished her dearest husband on his birthday with this heartwarming post
#8
Image: Anushka Sharma Instagram
Anushka shared this adorable picture capturing a beautiful moment with her little munchkin, Vamika
#9
Image: Anushka Sharma Instagram
#10
Image: Anushka Sharma Instagram
Anushka shared this heartfelt picture, capturing a lovely moment with Virat on their Anniversary
