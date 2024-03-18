Heading 3

Aditi Singh

Entertainment

March 18, 2024

Best Instagram Posts of Disha Patani


Disha flaunts her muscles in an athleisure wear in this Instagram Post

#1

Image: Disha Patani’s Instagram

Disha looks insanely hot in this monochrome mirror selfie

Image: Disha Patani’s Instagram

#2

Disha is all smiles as she poses amidst a lush green background

Image: Disha Patani’s Instagram

#3

Disha wishes her sister a Happy Birthday in this heartfelt post

#4

Image: Disha Patani’s Instagram

Disha is slaying in a vibrant ensemble as she enjoys her getaway

#5

Image: Disha Patani’s Instagram

Disha waits eagerly for her food in this Instagram post. The caption reads, “Looking at the empty plate be like”

#6

Image: Disha Patani’s Instagram

Disha flaunts her makeup and hairstyle skills in this close-up shot

#7

Image: Disha Patani’s Instagram

Disha cuddles her furry friend adorably in this Instagram post

#8

Image: Disha Patani’s Instagram

Disha defines vacay goals as she enjoys a breathtaking view of the serene ocean

#9

Image: Disha Patani’s Instagram

#10

Image: Disha Patani’s Instagram

Disha snuggles her adorable cat, Jasmine, in this heartwarming post

