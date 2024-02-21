Heading 3
Aditi Singh
FEBRUARY 21, 2024
Best Instagram Posts of Kareena Kapoor Khan
Kareena can slay everything, even while freezing in the cold
#1
Image: Kareena Kapoor Khan Instagram
Kareena looks heavenly gorgeous in this close-up shot
Image: Kareena Kapoor Khan Instagram
#2
Kareena often posts her no-makeup looks. Here is a post where she’s seen relaxing in a night suit and still looking her best!
Image: Kareena Kapoor Khan Instagram
#3
Kareena is appreciating the simple joy of a good cup of coffee in this Instagram post
#4
Image: Kareena Kapoor Khan Instagram
Kareena and Saif are indeed regal! While Saif is wearing a white tuxedo, Kareena is dressed in a silver dress in this Instagram post
#5
Image: Kareena Kapoor Khan Instagram
Kareena posted this adorable picture with her sons, Taimur and Jeh on Mother’s Day
#6
Image: Kareena Kapoor Khan Instagram
This family picture was posted on the occasion of Eid, captioned, “Eid Mubarak from the family that is always trying to take the perfect picture..but never has”
#7
Image: Kareena Kapoor Khan Instagram
Kareena is a sight to behold in this traditional look while hanging out with her team. The caption reads, “What happens in the vanity van, stays in the vanity van and our hips”
#8
Image: Kareena Kapoor Khan Instagram
Kareena is seen giggling with her BFFs in this lovely Instagram post!
#9
Image: Kareena Kapoor Khan Instagram
#10
Image: Kareena Kapoor Khan Instagram
Kareena posted this candid picture of Saif while she indulged in Makki-Ki-Roti and Sarson ka Saag!
