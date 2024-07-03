Heading 3
Aditi Singh
entertainment
JUly 03, 2024
Best Instagram Posts of Mrunal Thakur
Mrunal enjoys a stroll on her getaway in this monochromatic picture
#1
Image: Mrunal Thakur’s Instagram
Mrunal is all smiles as the sun shines upon her. The caption reads, “Wandering where the Wifi is weak and the vibes are strong”
Image: Mrunal Thakur’s Instagram
#2
Mrunal looks gorgeous as she shares a picture of her look from the film Hi Nanna
Image: Mrunal Thakur’s Instagram
#3
Mrunal looks ecstatic as she poses with flowers in this Instagram post
#4
Image: Mrunal Thakur’s Instagram
Mrunal and her Hi Nanna costar look the happiest whilst snuggling an adorable puppy
#5
Image: Mrunal Thakur’s Instagram
Mrunal appears mesmerized as she gazes at all the deserts with utmost love
#6
Image: Mrunal Thakur’s Instagram
Mrunal wishes her mother a Happy Birthday with this heartwarming post
#7
Image: Mrunal Thakur’s Instagram
Mrunal looks vibrant in a bright yellow outfit in this Instagram post
#8
Image: Mrunal Thakur’s Instagram
Mrunal posted an appreciation post for her Sita Ramam costar, Dulquer Salman
#9
Image: Mrunal Thakur’s Instagram
Mrunal Looks ravishing in a neon dress as she enjoys snowfall
#10
Image: Mrunal Thakur’s Instagram
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.