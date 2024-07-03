Heading 3

Aditi Singh

 entertainment

JUly 03, 2024

Best Instagram Posts of Mrunal Thakur 


Mrunal enjoys a stroll on her getaway in this monochromatic picture

#1

Image:  Mrunal Thakur’s Instagram

Mrunal is all smiles as the sun shines upon her. The caption reads, “Wandering where the Wifi is weak and the vibes are strong”

Image:  Mrunal Thakur’s Instagram

#2

Mrunal looks gorgeous as she shares a picture of her look from the film Hi Nanna

Image:  Mrunal Thakur’s Instagram

#3

Mrunal looks ecstatic as she poses with flowers in this Instagram post 

#4

Image:  Mrunal Thakur’s Instagram

Mrunal and her Hi Nanna costar look the happiest whilst snuggling an adorable puppy

#5

Image:  Mrunal Thakur’s Instagram

Mrunal appears mesmerized as she gazes at all the deserts with utmost love

#6

Image:  Mrunal Thakur’s Instagram

Mrunal wishes her mother a Happy Birthday with this heartwarming post

#7

Image:  Mrunal Thakur’s Instagram

Mrunal looks vibrant in a bright yellow outfit in this Instagram post

#8

Image:  Mrunal Thakur’s Instagram

Mrunal posted an appreciation post for her Sita Ramam costar, Dulquer Salman

#9

Image:  Mrunal Thakur’s Instagram

Mrunal Looks ravishing in a neon dress as she enjoys snowfall 

#10

Image:  Mrunal Thakur’s Instagram

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here