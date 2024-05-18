Heading 3

Aditi Singh

Entertainment

may 18, 2024

Best Instagram Posts of Pooja Hegde 

Pooja wished her mother a Happy Birthday with this heartwarming post on her Instagram handle

#1

Image Credits: Pooja Hegde’s Instagram

Pooja poses effortlessly at the airport while on her way to 

#2

Image Credits: Pooja Hegde’s Instagram

Pooja is indeed savoring every bite of the dish! 

#3

Image Credits: Pooja Hegde’s Instagram

Pooja showcases her culinary skills in this Instagram post where she is seen cooking Gajar ka Halwa 

#4

Image Credits: Pooja Hegde’s Instagram

Pooja poses in front of the Eiffel Tower like a perfect tourist  in this bright pink overcoat paired with a beret cap

#5

Image Credits: Pooja Hegde’s Instagram

Pooja poses with her mother and grandmother in this beautiful picture, wishing them a Happy Mother’s Day!

#6

Image Credits: Pooja Hegde’s Instagram

Pooja showers cuddles and kisses on the adorable puppy in this affectionate picture 

#7

Image Credits: Pooja Hegde’s Instagram

Pooja shared this cute throwback picture with her brother, captioned, “The Yin To My Yang”

Image Credits: Pooja Hegde’s Instagram

#8

Pooja’s immense love and affection for her grandma is seen in this beautiful picture

Image Credits: Pooja Hegde’s Instagram

#9

Pooja enjoys the flavors of a traditional South Indian thali, celebrating the auspicious occasion of Gokul Ashtami

#10

Image Credits: Pooja Hegde’s Instagram

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

