Heading 3

Aditi Singh

 entertainment

JUly 03, 2024

Best Instagram Posts of Sara Ali Khan 


Sara often shares glimpses of her spiritual getaways on her Instagram. Here is a click from the Kamakhya temple of Guwahati 

#1

Image: Sara Ali Khan’s Instagram 

Sara shared this adorable picture on the occasion of her father’s birthday, along with a heartwarming caption

Image: Sara Ali Khan’s Instagram 

#2

Sara poses effortlessly as she enjoys a breathtaking sunset in Ladakh 

Image: Sara Ali Khan’s Instagram 

#3

Sara shared this stunning picture from one of her beach vacations 

#4

Image: Sara Ali Khan’s Instagram 

Sara and Janhvi define BFF goals as they visit Kedarnath together 

#5

Image: Sara Ali Khan’s Instagram 

Sara wishes her grandmother, whom she lovingly calls ‘Badi Amma’, a happy birthday with this heartfelt picture

#6

Image: Sara Ali Khan’s Instagram 

Sara and Ibrahim are indeed the perfect sibling duo as they enjoy Kashmir’s gorgeous landscape

#7

Image: Sara Ali Khan’s Instagram 

Sara wishes her youngest sibling, Jeh, a happy birthday with this cute family picture

#8

Image: Sara Ali Khan’s Instagram 

Sara shared this click with her mother in this heartfelt Instagram post, wishing her a Happy Mother’s Day

#9

Image: Sara Ali Khan’s Instagram 

Sara and Ananya look gorgeous as they pose together 

#10

Image: Sara Ali Khan’s Instagram 

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here