Aditi Singh
entertainment
JUly 03, 2024
Best Instagram Posts of Sara Ali Khan
Sara often shares glimpses of her spiritual getaways on her Instagram. Here is a click from the Kamakhya temple of Guwahati
#1
Image: Sara Ali Khan’s Instagram
Sara shared this adorable picture on the occasion of her father’s birthday, along with a heartwarming caption
Image: Sara Ali Khan’s Instagram
#2
Sara poses effortlessly as she enjoys a breathtaking sunset in Ladakh
Image: Sara Ali Khan’s Instagram
#3
Sara shared this stunning picture from one of her beach vacations
#4
Image: Sara Ali Khan’s Instagram
Sara and Janhvi define BFF goals as they visit Kedarnath together
#5
Image: Sara Ali Khan’s Instagram
Sara wishes her grandmother, whom she lovingly calls ‘Badi Amma’, a happy birthday with this heartfelt picture
#6
Image: Sara Ali Khan’s Instagram
Sara and Ibrahim are indeed the perfect sibling duo as they enjoy Kashmir’s gorgeous landscape
#7
Image: Sara Ali Khan’s Instagram
Sara wishes her youngest sibling, Jeh, a happy birthday with this cute family picture
#8
Image: Sara Ali Khan’s Instagram
Sara shared this click with her mother in this heartfelt Instagram post, wishing her a Happy Mother’s Day
#9
Image: Sara Ali Khan’s Instagram
Sara and Ananya look gorgeous as they pose together
#10
Image: Sara Ali Khan’s Instagram
