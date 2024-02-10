Heading 3

Aditi Singh

Entertainment

February 10, 2024

Best Instagram Posts of Sarah khan

Sarah is the personification of the phrase Beauty lies in simplicity

#1

Image source- Sarah Khan Instagram

Sarah’s aesthetic coffee date made us all envious

Image source- Sarah Khan Instagram

#2

She's no less than an ethereal princess in this blue dress

Image source- Sarah Khan Instagram

#3

Sarah and Falak set couple-goals in this beautiful setting

#4

Image source- Sarah Khan Instagram

Munchkin Alayna is a bundle of cuteness cuddling with her mother in this post

#5

Image source- Sarah Khan Instagram

Rani pink never looked this good

#6

Image source- Sarah Khan Instagram

Sarah’s slaying in a black pant-suit

#7

Image source- Sarah Khan Instagram

#8

Image source- Sarah Khan Instagram

She is the queen of candid clicks

 Her fans eagerly wait for her lovely Eid posts

#9

Image source- Sarah Khan Instagram

#10

Image source- Sarah Khan Instagram

 Family first, her family pictures are a treat to the eyes

