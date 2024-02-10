Heading 3
Aditi Singh
Entertainment
February 10, 2024
Best Instagram Posts of Sarah khan
Sarah is the personification of the phrase Beauty lies in simplicity
#1
Image source- Sarah Khan Instagram
Sarah’s aesthetic coffee date made us all envious
Image source- Sarah Khan Instagram
#2
She's no less than an ethereal princess in this blue dress
Image source- Sarah Khan Instagram
#3
Sarah and Falak set couple-goals in this beautiful setting
#4
Image source- Sarah Khan Instagram
Munchkin Alayna is a bundle of cuteness cuddling with her mother in this post
#5
Image source- Sarah Khan Instagram
Rani pink never looked this good
#6
Image source- Sarah Khan Instagram
Sarah’s slaying in a black pant-suit
#7
Image source- Sarah Khan Instagram
#8
Image source- Sarah Khan Instagram
She is the queen of candid clicks
Her fans eagerly wait for her lovely Eid posts
#9
Image source- Sarah Khan Instagram
#10
Image source- Sarah Khan Instagram
Family first, her family pictures are a treat to the eyes
