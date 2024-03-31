Heading 3

Aditi Singh

Entertainment

March 31, 2024

Best Instagram posts of Shraddha Kapoor


Shraddha looks ethereal in this traditional attire. She posted this picture with a quirky caption, “Acchi lag rahi hun, shaadi kar lun???”

#1

Image source- Shraddha Kapoor Instagram

Shraddha looks like an angel in this black ensemble, captioned “Hassi hassi me poora Saturday insta pe nikal gaya na?”

Image source- Shraddha Kapoor Instagram

#2

Shraddha’s Marathi Mulgi look in a bright yellow Anarkali is winning hearts 

Image source- Shraddha Kapoor Instagram

#3

Shraddha is all smiles while holding a cake in this candid picture 

#4

Image source- Shraddha Kapoor Instagram

Shraddha often posts about her lovely pet, Shyloh. She shared this adorable picture on her Instagram handle

#5

Image source- Shraddha Kapoor Instagram

Shraddha is prettiness personified in this Instagram post captioned, “One pic is all it takes”

#6

Image source- Shraddha Kapoor Instagram

Shraddha brings in old world charm with this fusion look of hers

#7

Image source- Shraddha Kapoor Instagram

Shraddha posted this no-makeup look on her Instagram, with the caption, “Need Dhoop like Jadoo”

#8

Image source- Shraddha Kapoor Instagram

Shraddha is such a cutie in this short hair look

#9

Image source- Shraddha Kapoor Instagram

#10

Image source- Shraddha Kapoor Instagram

Shraddha looks like a goddess in this light blue saree

