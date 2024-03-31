Heading 3
Aditi Singh
Entertainment
March 31, 2024
Best Instagram posts of Shraddha Kapoor
Shraddha looks ethereal in this traditional attire. She posted this picture with a quirky caption, “Acchi lag rahi hun, shaadi kar lun???”
#1
Image source- Shraddha Kapoor Instagram
Shraddha looks like an angel in this black ensemble, captioned “Hassi hassi me poora Saturday insta pe nikal gaya na?”
#2
Shraddha’s Marathi Mulgi look in a bright yellow Anarkali is winning hearts
#3
Shraddha is all smiles while holding a cake in this candid picture
#4
Shraddha often posts about her lovely pet, Shyloh. She shared this adorable picture on her Instagram handle
#5
Shraddha is prettiness personified in this Instagram post captioned, “One pic is all it takes”
#6
Shraddha brings in old world charm with this fusion look of hers
#7
Shraddha posted this no-makeup look on her Instagram, with the caption, “Need Dhoop like Jadoo”
#8
Shraddha is such a cutie in this short hair look
#9
#10
Shraddha looks like a goddess in this light blue saree
