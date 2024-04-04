Heading 3

Aditi Singh

Entertainment

april 04, 2024

Best Instagram Posts of Tapsee Pannu


Taapsee poses effortlessly in front of the Saint Hermitage Museum in Russia in this Instagram post

#1

Image: Tapsee Pannu’s Instagram

Taapsee is seen enjoying a breathtaking view in this perfectly shot picture 

Image: Tapsee Pannu’s Instagram

#2

Taapsee wished her sister, Shagun, a Happy Raksha Bandhan with this heartfelt Instagram post

Image: Tapsee Pannu’s Instagram

#3

Taapsee looked terrific in this blingy short dress paired with an oversized jacket and knee-length boots. She captioned the post, “Swing it around”

#4

Image: Tapsee Pannu’s Instagram

Taapsee was seen taking a stroll in London wearing a simple saree in this Instagram post. The caption reads, “Time to head back, until next time”

#5

Image: Tapsee Pannu’s Instagram

Taapsee looked cute in this candid Instagram post, captioned, “I’m both, the checks and the polkas kind of person”

#6

Image: Tapsee Pannu’s Instagram

Taapsee and Shagun define sister goals in this adorable picture

#7

Image: Tapsee Pannu’s Instagram

Taapsee is all smiles as she enjoys her morning coffee and some delectable pastries in Denmark

#8

Image: Tapsee Pannu’s Instagram

Taapsee flaunts her curls in this close-up shot on her Instagram handle 

#9

Image: Tapsee Pannu’s Instagram

#10

Image: Tapsee Pannu’s Instagram

Taapsee looks effervescent in this picture as she enjoys her fun getaway in Milan

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here