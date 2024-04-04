Heading 3
Aditi Singh
Entertainment
april 04, 2024
Best Instagram Posts of Tapsee Pannu
Taapsee poses effortlessly in front of the Saint Hermitage Museum in Russia in this Instagram post
#1
Image: Tapsee Pannu’s Instagram
Taapsee is seen enjoying a breathtaking view in this perfectly shot picture
Image: Tapsee Pannu’s Instagram
#2
Taapsee wished her sister, Shagun, a Happy Raksha Bandhan with this heartfelt Instagram post
Image: Tapsee Pannu’s Instagram
#3
Taapsee looked terrific in this blingy short dress paired with an oversized jacket and knee-length boots. She captioned the post, “Swing it around”
#4
Image: Tapsee Pannu’s Instagram
Taapsee was seen taking a stroll in London wearing a simple saree in this Instagram post. The caption reads, “Time to head back, until next time”
#5
Image: Tapsee Pannu’s Instagram
Taapsee looked cute in this candid Instagram post, captioned, “I’m both, the checks and the polkas kind of person”
#6
Image: Tapsee Pannu’s Instagram
Taapsee and Shagun define sister goals in this adorable picture
#7
Image: Tapsee Pannu’s Instagram
Taapsee is all smiles as she enjoys her morning coffee and some delectable pastries in Denmark
#8
Image: Tapsee Pannu’s Instagram
Taapsee flaunts her curls in this close-up shot on her Instagram handle
#9
Image: Tapsee Pannu’s Instagram
#10
Image: Tapsee Pannu’s Instagram
Taapsee looks effervescent in this picture as she enjoys her fun getaway in Milan
