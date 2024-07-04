Heading 3
Aditi Singh
entertainment
JUly 04, 2024
Best Instagram posts of Tara Sutaria
Tara is a professional singer; she flaunts her singing skills in this Instagram post
#1
Image: Tara Sutaria’s instagram
Tara looks effortlessly gorgeous in this mirror selfie
Image: Tara Sutaria’s instagram
#2
Tara posted this beautiful picture exuding irresistible charm in this shimmery saree, captioned, “Dilli”
Image: Tara Sutaria’s instagram
#3
Tara was seen adoring this cute little puppy in this Instagram post, captioned, “Two pups, love at first lick”
#4
Image: Tara Sutaria’s instagram
Tara was seen enjoying a breathtaking view in this Instagram post
#5
Image: Tara Sutaria’s instagram
Tara shared a glimpse of her Christmas celebrations, where she was seen setting the dining table
#6
Image: Tara Sutaria’s instagram
Tara wished her fans a Happy World Environment Day with this heartwarming picture
#7
Image: Tara Sutaria’s instagram
Tara shared her adorable childhood picture in this throwback post
#8
Image: Tara Sutaria’s instagram
Tara’s sketching skills are magnificent! She shared one of her sketches on her Instagram handle
#9
Image: Tara Sutaria’s instagram
Tara shared this gorgeous childhood picture, captioned, “Parsi Baby Swag”
#10
Image: Tara Sutaria’s instagram
