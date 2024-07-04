Heading 3

Aditi Singh

 entertainment

JUly 04, 2024

Best Instagram posts of Tara Sutaria


Tara is a professional singer; she flaunts her singing skills in this Instagram post

#1

Image: Tara Sutaria’s instagram 

Tara looks effortlessly gorgeous in this mirror selfie 

Image: Tara Sutaria’s instagram 

#2

Tara posted this beautiful picture exuding irresistible charm in this shimmery saree, captioned, “Dilli”

Image: Tara Sutaria’s instagram 

#3

Tara was seen adoring this cute little puppy in this Instagram post, captioned, “Two pups, love at first lick”

#4

Image: Tara Sutaria’s instagram 

Tara was seen enjoying a breathtaking view in this Instagram post 

#5

Image: Tara Sutaria’s instagram 

Tara shared a glimpse of her Christmas celebrations, where she was seen setting the dining table

#6

Image: Tara Sutaria’s instagram 

Tara wished her fans a Happy World Environment Day with this heartwarming picture

#7

Image: Tara Sutaria’s instagram 

Tara shared her adorable childhood picture in this throwback post 

#8

Image: Tara Sutaria’s instagram 

Tara’s sketching skills are magnificent! She shared one of her sketches on her Instagram handle

#9

Image: Tara Sutaria’s instagram 

Tara shared this gorgeous childhood picture, captioned, “Parsi Baby Swag”

#10

Image: Tara Sutaria’s instagram 

