Best Jaya Bachchan Movies To Watch


An interesting tale of a young girl who’s a die-heart Dharmendra fan and is against her family’s wish of doing an arranged marriage 

Guddi (1971)

A Romantic Drama revolving around the lives of Minoo and Anoop; starring Jaya alongside Swarup Dutt

Uphaar (1971)

A comedy musical drama filled with humorous situations and an interesting plot; featuring Rajesh Khanna and Jaya Bachchan in pivotal roles 

Bawarchi (1972)

This film revolves around the life of unemployed Ravi played by Jeetendra and Rama, portrayed by Bachchan 

Parichay (1972)

A heartfelt tale of a deaf and mute couple who deal with the challenges posed by life starring Sanjeev Kumar and Jaya Bachchan 

Koshish (1972)

An Action Crime Drama revolving around the life of inspector Vijay Khanna. Jaya played the role of Mala in this action flick

Zanjeer (1973)

When a star singer watches his wife steal all the thunder with her singing talent; his pride is hurt and further events unfold; starring Amitabh and Jaya Bachchan 

Abhimaan (1973)

A Family Musical Drama Film; starring Jaya Bachchan, Vijay Anand, Achala Sachdev and A.K.Hangal in pivotal roles 

Kora Kaagaz (1974)

A family drama romance that takes a shocking turn when Mili is diagnosed with cancer; portrayed by Jaya Bachchan 

Mili (1975)

Silsila (1981)

A film revolving around infidelity and societal restrictions; starring Jaya, Amitabh Bachchan and Rekha in pivotal roles 

