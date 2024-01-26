Heading 3
January 26, 2024
Best Jennifer Aniston movies
Jennifer Aniston, caught in a web of crime and drama, fights back to protect her family from a violent threat
Derailed
Images: IMDb
In this comedy-fantasy, Jennifer Aniston deals with Jim Carrey's character, a news reporter given divine powers
Images: IMDb
Bruce Almighty
Jennifer Aniston teams up with a fake family for a hilarious crime adventure involving a giant shipment of weed
Images: IMDb
We're the Millers
In this Baltimore-set comedy-drama, Jennifer Aniston navigates through the challenges of relationships
He's Just Not That Into You
Images: IMDb
An action-comedy where Jennifer Aniston and Gerard Butler, exes at odds, go on a wild adventure while being chased
The Bounty Hunter
Images: IMDb
In this heartwarming drama, Jennifer Aniston learns life lessons alongside Owen Wilson, dealing with their mischievous dog
Marley & Me
Images: IMDb
In this romantic comedy, Jennifer Aniston disrupts Ben Stiller's organized life when they unexpectedly fall in love
Along Came Polly
Images: IMDb
In this comedy-romance, Jennifer Aniston poses as Adam Sandler's fake wife leading to a weekend of hilarious chaos in Hawaii
Just Go with It
Images: IMDb
In this comedy-drama, Jennifer Aniston discovers a surprising truth, realizing the unconventional origins of her best friend's child
The Switch
Images: IMDb
Horrible Bosses
Images: IMDb
Join the comedy-crime ride as Jennifer Aniston and her friends plot to take down their awful bosses, standing in the way of their happiness
