Priyanshi Shah

Entertainment

January 26, 2024

Best Jennifer Aniston movies

Jennifer Aniston, caught in a web of crime and drama, fights back to protect her family from a violent threat

Derailed 

Images: IMDb

In this comedy-fantasy, Jennifer Aniston deals with Jim Carrey's character, a news reporter given divine powers

Images: IMDb

Bruce Almighty

Jennifer Aniston teams up with a fake family for a hilarious crime adventure involving a giant shipment of weed

 Images: IMDb

We're the Millers

In this Baltimore-set comedy-drama, Jennifer Aniston navigates through the challenges of relationships 

He's Just Not That Into You

 Images: IMDb

An action-comedy where Jennifer Aniston and Gerard Butler, exes at odds, go on a wild adventure while being chased

The Bounty Hunter

 Images: IMDb

In this heartwarming drama, Jennifer Aniston learns life lessons alongside Owen Wilson, dealing with their mischievous dog

Marley & Me

Images: IMDb

In this romantic comedy, Jennifer Aniston disrupts Ben Stiller's organized life when they unexpectedly fall in love

Along Came Polly

 Images: IMDb

In this comedy-romance, Jennifer Aniston poses as Adam Sandler's fake wife leading to a weekend of hilarious chaos in Hawaii

 Just Go with It

 Images: IMDb

In this comedy-drama, Jennifer Aniston discovers a surprising truth, realizing the unconventional origins of her best friend's child

The Switch

 Images: IMDb

Horrible Bosses

 Images: IMDb

Join the comedy-crime ride as Jennifer Aniston and her friends plot to take down their awful bosses, standing in the way of their happiness

