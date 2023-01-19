Heading 3

Best K-drama antiheroes 

Vedangi Joshi

jan 19, 2023

Entertainment 

Image Credit: KBS2 

 Seo Jung Hoo

Ji Chang Wook is the night courier who falls for a reporter with a failing career

Wi Ha Joon joins three sisters from a poor family who have to fight against a powerful family in South Korea in Little Women 

Choi Do Il

Image Credit: tvN 

 Image Credit: tvN 

The K2 is the story of a rich girl and a bodyguard who fall for each other and have to face the difficulties of life together

Choi Yoo Jin

Image Credit: SBS

Taxi Driver is one of the best K-dramas based on real-life events starring Lee Je Hoon, Kim Eui Sung and Pyo Ye Jin

 Kim Do Gi 

Image Credit: tvN

Flower of Evil is the story of a detective who has a loving husband and the perfect family but her husband’s dark past is slowly revealed to her

Do Hyun Soo 

Image Credit: tvN 

Kim Moo Young 

The Smile Has Left Your Eyes is the story of a man who has forgotten about his past and falls for a girl who is related to his lost memory

The infamous Prince of the Goryeo Dynasty of Korea falls for a woman who has come from the future

Wang So

Image Credit: SBS

Image Credit: tvN 

The story of a TV show in which trial judges punish dishonest people with no mercy is shown in The Devil Judge

 Kang Yo-Han

Image Credit: tvN

aVincenzo Cassano

Vincenzo is a dark comedy and legal drama starring Song Joong Ki, Jeon Yeo Been, Ok Taecyeon, Kim Yeo Jin, and Kwak Dong Yeon

