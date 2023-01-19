Heading 3
Best K-drama antiheroes
Image Credit: KBS2
Seo Jung Hoo
Ji Chang Wook is the night courier who falls for a reporter with a failing career
Wi Ha Joon joins three sisters from a poor family who have to fight against a powerful family in South Korea in Little Women
Choi Do Il
Image Credit: tvN
Image Credit: tvN
The K2 is the story of a rich girl and a bodyguard who fall for each other and have to face the difficulties of life together
Choi Yoo Jin
Image Credit: SBS
Taxi Driver is one of the best K-dramas based on real-life events starring Lee Je Hoon, Kim Eui Sung and Pyo Ye Jin
Kim Do Gi
Image Credit: tvN
Flower of Evil is the story of a detective who has a loving husband and the perfect family but her husband’s dark past is slowly revealed to her
Do Hyun Soo
Image Credit: tvN
Kim Moo Young
The Smile Has Left Your Eyes is the story of a man who has forgotten about his past and falls for a girl who is related to his lost memory
The infamous Prince of the Goryeo Dynasty of Korea falls for a woman who has come from the future
Wang So
Image Credit: SBS
Image Credit: tvN
The story of a TV show in which trial judges punish dishonest people with no mercy is shown in The Devil Judge
Kang Yo-Han
Image Credit: tvN
aVincenzo Cassano
Vincenzo is a dark comedy and legal drama starring Song Joong Ki, Jeon Yeo Been, Ok Taecyeon, Kim Yeo Jin, and Kwak Dong Yeon
