Kim Soo Hyun appeared as a special guest in Hotel del Luna as the new owner of Hotel Blue Moon to show his support to IU and the director
Hotel del Luna
Image Credit: Kim Soo Hyun’s Instagram
Park Bo Gum in his brief cameo in Itaewon Class, acted as a chef who applied to Oh Soo Ah’s new restaurant
Itaewon Class
Image Credit: THEBLACKLABEL
To show his support for his friend Song Joong Ki, Lee Kwang Soo made a short appearance in Descendants Of The Sun
Descendants Of The Sun
Image Credit: Lee kwang Soo’s Instagram
BLACKPINK’s Jisoo was seen as a guest in the KBS drama as she was going to be the main lead in the K-drama Snowdrop
Arthdal Chronicles
Image Credit: Jisoo’s Instagram
Actor Jo Jung Suk appeared as a mermaid in the drama who helped Jun Ji Hyun’s character as she adjusted to her new life
The Legend of the Blue Sea
Image Credit: SBS
Lee Jong Suk appeared as a customer in the chicken restaurant owned by the main lead’s father
Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok Joo
Image Credit: Lee Jong Suk’s Instagram
Bae Suzy and Kim Soo Hyun were both cast in Dream High and in My Love From The Star, Suzy becomes Go Hye Mi once again for a cameo
My Love from the Star
Image Credit: Bae Suzy’s Instagram
Son Ye Jin’s best friend Choi Ji Woo made a small but memorable appearance in Crash Landing On You
Crash Landing On You
Image Credit: Choi Ji Woo’s Instagram
Ok Taecyeon asked fellow 2PM members Nichkhun and Chansung to make a guest appearance in his drama Vincenzo
Vincenzo
Image Credit: JYP Entertainment
Lee Kyu Hyung of Prison Playbook made cameos in the Hospital Playlist season 2
Hospital Playlist 2
Image Credit: Lee Kyu Hyung’s Instagram
