 Best K-drama cameos
 Part 1

Vedangi Joshi

MARCH 25, 2023

Entertainment 

Kim Soo Hyun appeared as a special guest in Hotel del Luna as the new owner of Hotel Blue Moon to show his support to IU and the director 

Hotel del Luna 

 Image Credit: Kim Soo Hyun’s Instagram

Park Bo Gum in his brief cameo in Itaewon Class, acted as a chef who applied to Oh Soo Ah’s new restaurant 

Itaewon Class 

 Image Credit: THEBLACKLABEL

To show his support for his friend Song Joong Ki, Lee Kwang Soo made a short appearance in Descendants Of The Sun   

Descendants Of The Sun 

 Image Credit: Lee kwang Soo’s Instagram

BLACKPINK’s Jisoo was seen as a guest in the KBS drama as she was going to be the main lead in the K-drama Snowdrop 

 Arthdal Chronicles

 Image Credit: Jisoo’s Instagram

Actor Jo Jung Suk appeared as a mermaid in the drama who helped Jun Ji Hyun’s character as she adjusted to her new life 

The Legend of the Blue Sea

 Image Credit: SBS

Lee Jong Suk appeared as a customer in the chicken restaurant owned by the main lead’s father 

Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok Joo 

 Image Credit: Lee Jong Suk’s Instagram

Bae Suzy and Kim Soo Hyun were both cast in Dream High and in My Love From The Star, Suzy becomes Go Hye Mi once again for a cameo 

My Love from the Star

Image Credit: Bae Suzy’s Instagram

Son Ye Jin’s best friend Choi Ji Woo made a small but memorable appearance in Crash Landing On You 

Crash Landing On You 

Image Credit: Choi Ji Woo’s Instagram

Ok Taecyeon asked fellow 2PM members Nichkhun and Chansung to make a guest appearance in his drama Vincenzo 

Vincenzo 

 Image Credit: JYP Entertainment

Lee Kyu Hyung of Prison Playbook made cameos in the Hospital Playlist season 2 

Hospital Playlist 2 

 Image Credit: Lee Kyu Hyung’s Instagram

