Gong Yoo played a mysterious salesman, who recruits the main character at a subway station
Squid Game
Image Credit: Management SOOP Instagram
Park Seo Joon appeared as a model named Song Min Su in the ninth episode of Record of Youth
Record of Youth
Image Credit: Park Seo Joon’s Instagram
Kim Soo Hyun played the role of a delivery man named Bang Dong Gu in the 10th episode, acting as an undercover agent
Crash Landing on You
Image Credit: Kim Soo Hyun’s Instagram
Actor Kwak Dong Yeon amazingly played a psychiatric patient Kwon Ki Do in the drama
It's Okay to Not Be Okay
Image Credit: Kwak Dong Yeon’s Instagram
Yeo Jin Goo made an appearance as an entrepreneur Jang Young Sil
Start-Up
Image Credit: Yeo Jin Goo’s Instagram
Lee Dong Wook make a special appearance in the drama Search: WWW and although he has few seconds of the role it made a huge impact on his fans
Search: WWW
Image Credit: Lee Dong Wook’s Instagram
Jung Hae In can give an impactful performance on screen in 30 seconds or 5 minutes, he played the part of Choi Tae Hee, the first love of Ji Eun Tak on the show
Goblin
Image Credit: Jung Hae In’s Instagram
SHINee’s Minho appeared as Yumi’s office colleague in the drama Yumi’s Cells
Yumi’s Cells
Image Credit: Minho’s Instagram
GOT7’s Jinyoung cameoed in this drama as the lover of Won Jin Ah’s character
Melting Me Softly
Image Credit: Jinyoung’s Instagram
Yuri made a special appearance in this drama showing her support for her follow acting colleagues
Rocket Boys
Image Credit: Yuri’s Instagram
