 Best K-drama cameos
 Part 2

Vedangi Joshi

MARCH 29, 2023

Gong Yoo played a mysterious salesman, who recruits the main character at a subway station 

Squid Game 

 Image Credit: Management SOOP Instagram

Park Seo Joon appeared as a model named Song Min Su in the ninth episode of Record of Youth 

Record of Youth 

Image Credit: Park Seo Joon’s Instagram 

Kim Soo Hyun played the role of a delivery man named Bang Dong Gu in the 10th episode, acting as an undercover agent 

Crash Landing on You 

 Image Credit: Kim Soo Hyun’s Instagram

Actor Kwak Dong Yeon amazingly played a psychiatric patient Kwon Ki Do in the drama 

It's Okay to Not Be Okay

Image Credit: Kwak Dong Yeon’s Instagram

Yeo Jin Goo made an appearance as an entrepreneur Jang Young Sil 

Start-Up 

 Image Credit: Yeo Jin Goo’s Instagram

Lee Dong Wook make a special appearance in the drama Search: WWW and although he has few seconds of the role it made a huge impact on his fans 

Search: WWW 

Image Credit: Lee Dong Wook’s Instagram

Jung Hae In can give an impactful performance on screen in 30 seconds or 5 minutes, he played the part of Choi Tae Hee, the first love of Ji Eun Tak on the show

Goblin 

 Image Credit: Jung Hae In’s Instagram

SHINee’s Minho appeared as Yumi’s office colleague in the drama Yumi’s Cells 

Yumi’s Cells 

 Image Credit: Minho’s Instagram

GOT7’s Jinyoung cameoed in this drama as the lover of Won Jin Ah’s character

Melting Me Softly 

 Image Credit: Jinyoung’s Instagram 

Yuri made a special appearance in this drama showing her support for her follow acting colleagues 

Rocket Boys 

 Image Credit: Yuri’s Instagram

