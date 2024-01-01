Best K-drama couples of 2024 so far

Queen of Tears had familiar plot elements and twists, the real highlight was the charming chemistry between Kim Soo Hyun, Kim Ji Won. Their performances captured the beauty of the couple's relationship
Image Credits- tvN
Queen of Tears
Ex-rivals Park Hyung Sik and Park Shin Hye reunite as doctors, who are facing career slumps. Laughter and love blossom as they become each other's support system
Image credits- JTBC
Doctor Slump
Sparks fly between Wi Ha Joon and Jung Ryeo Won in this noona romance, with playful banter, heart-fluttering moments, and undeniable chemistry
The Midnight Romance in Hagwon
Image Credits- tvN
Welcome to Samdalri is a heartwarming gem, with Shin Hye Sun and Ji Chang Wook's captivating chemistry stealing the show
Image credits- JTBC
Welcome to Samdalri
Seoul's branding hotspot, Seongsu, sets the scene for this romantic comedy where a kiss leads to a soul swap between an uptight Kim Ji Eun and a free-spirited Park Solomon
Branding in Seongsu
Image credits-U+ Mobile TV
Cash-strapped actress Na Ah Jung fakes a marriage with her friend, but his disapproving brother throws a wrench in their plan. Sparks fly between Jeon Jong Seo and Moon Sang Min
Wedding Impossible
Image Credits- tvN
Byeon Woo Seok and Kim Hye Yoon's unwavering love in this time-slip K-drama, spanning different timelines, captivated audiences with its themes of selflessness, courage, and dreams
Lovely Runner
Image credits- tvN
Chun Woo Hee mysteriously enters Jang Ki Yong's life and his family's, gradually becoming a source of healing as their love deepens
The Atypical Family
Image Credits- JTBC
This compelling tale follows the Crown Prince, played by Park Ji Hoon, and Yeon Wol, portrayed by Hong Ye Ji, a former royal seeking revenge, who inadvertently becomes the crown prince's concubine
Love Song for Illusion
Image Credits- KBS2
Kang Ji Won, played by Park Min Young, is murdered by her husband and best friend. Back in the past, she sought revenge on her boss, Yoo Ji Hyeok, portrayed by Na In Woo, who loves her deeply