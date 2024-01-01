Heading 3

june 22, 2024

Entertainment

Best K-drama couples of 2024 so far

Pratyusha Dash

Queen of Tears had familiar plot elements and twists, the real highlight was the charming chemistry between Kim Soo Hyun, Kim Ji Won. Their performances captured the beauty of the couple's relationship

Image Credits- tvN

Queen of Tears

Ex-rivals Park Hyung Sik and Park Shin Hye reunite as doctors, who are facing career slumps. Laughter and love blossom as they become each other's support system

Image credits- JTBC

Doctor Slump

Sparks fly between Wi Ha Joon and Jung Ryeo Won in this noona romance, with playful banter, heart-fluttering moments, and undeniable chemistry

The Midnight Romance in Hagwon

Image Credits- tvN

Welcome to Samdalri is a heartwarming gem, with Shin Hye Sun and Ji Chang Wook's captivating chemistry stealing the show

Image credits- JTBC

Welcome to Samdalri

Seoul's branding hotspot, Seongsu, sets the scene for this romantic comedy where a kiss leads to a soul swap between an uptight Kim Ji Eun and a free-spirited Park Solomon

Branding in Seongsu

Image credits-U+ Mobile TV

Cash-strapped actress Na Ah Jung fakes a marriage with her friend, but his disapproving brother throws a wrench in their plan. Sparks fly between Jeon Jong Seo and Moon Sang Min

Wedding Impossible 

Image Credits- tvN

Byeon Woo Seok and Kim Hye Yoon's unwavering love in this time-slip K-drama, spanning different timelines, captivated audiences with its themes of selflessness, courage, and dreams

Lovely Runner

Image credits- tvN

Chun Woo Hee mysteriously enters Jang Ki Yong's life and his family's, gradually becoming a source of healing as their love deepens

The Atypical Family

Image Credits- JTBC

This compelling tale follows the Crown Prince, played by Park Ji Hoon, and Yeon Wol, portrayed by Hong Ye Ji, a former royal seeking revenge, who inadvertently becomes the crown prince's concubine 

Love Song for Illusion

Image Credits- KBS2

Kang Ji Won, played by Park Min Young, is murdered by her husband and best friend. Back in the past, she sought revenge on her boss, Yoo Ji Hyeok, portrayed by Na In Woo, who loves her deeply

Marry My Husband

Image Credits- tvN

