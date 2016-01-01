Best K-drama detectives
Detective Cha Ji Won investigates a series of mysterious murders, discovering that her seemingly perfect husband may be hiding unsettling secrets
Image Credits-tvN
Moon Chae Won in Flower Of Evil
Han Tae Joo, a contemporary forensics scientist, time-travels to the past and assumes the role of a detective
Image Credits-OCN
Jung Kyung Ho in Life On Mars
Park Gwang Ho, a criminal sergeant detective from Hwayang Police Station, vanishes mysteriously in 1986 and reappears in 2016
Image Credits-OCN
Choi Jin Hyuk in Tunnel
Kang Do Chang boasts an impressive 18-year career as a detective, while Oh Ji Hyuk, an elite in the field, brings nine years of valuable experience to the table.
Image Credits- JTBC
Son Hyun Joo, Jang Seung Jo in The Good Detective
Waking up as a zombie with amnesia, Kang Min Ho transforms into private detective Kim Moo Young, concealing his scars and delving into the mystery of his past
Image Credits- KBS2
Choi Jin Hyuk in Zombie Detective
She portrays Cha Soo Young, a rookie detective from the countryside gifted with a photographic memory
Image Credits-OCN
Choi Soo Young in Tell Me What You Saw
As Moon Jang Yeol, a spirited detective transferred to a rural town, he employs Ye Bun's psychic abilities to solve a murder case
Image Credits- JTBC
Lee Min Ki in Behind Your Touch
Moo Jin-hyuk, a detective known as the "mad dog," grapples with guilt after his wife is murdered while he is on duty
Image Credits-OCN
Jang Hyuk in Voice
After his first year of residency, he abandons medicine to become a detective, causing a rift with his disapproving family
Image Credits-SBS TV
Ahn Jae Hyun in You’re All Surrounded
Detective Cha Young Jin remains haunted by the murder of her friend 19 years ago, committed by the notorious Stigmata serial killer. Her determination to catch the culprit persists
Image Credits- SBS TV
Kim Seo Hyung in Nobody Knows