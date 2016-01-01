Heading 3

Pratyusha Dash

DECEMBER 3, 2023

Entertainment

Best K-drama detectives 

Detective Cha Ji Won investigates a series of mysterious murders, discovering that her seemingly perfect husband may be hiding unsettling secrets

Image Credits-tvN

Moon Chae Won in Flower Of Evil

Han Tae Joo, a contemporary forensics scientist, time-travels to the past and assumes the role of a detective

Image Credits-OCN 

Jung Kyung Ho in Life On Mars

Park Gwang Ho, a criminal sergeant detective from Hwayang Police Station, vanishes mysteriously in 1986 and reappears in 2016

Image Credits-OCN

Choi Jin Hyuk in Tunnel

Kang Do Chang boasts an impressive 18-year career as a detective, while Oh Ji Hyuk, an elite in the field, brings nine years of valuable experience to the table.

Image Credits- JTBC 

Son Hyun Joo, Jang Seung Jo in The Good Detective

Waking up as a zombie with amnesia, Kang Min Ho transforms into private detective Kim Moo Young, concealing his scars and delving into the mystery of his past

Image Credits- KBS2

Choi Jin Hyuk in Zombie Detective

She portrays Cha Soo Young, a rookie detective from the countryside gifted with a photographic memory

Image Credits-OCN 

Choi Soo Young in Tell Me What You Saw

As Moon Jang Yeol, a spirited detective transferred to a rural town, he employs Ye Bun's psychic abilities to solve a murder case

Image Credits- JTBC 

Lee Min Ki in Behind Your Touch

Moo Jin-hyuk, a detective known as the "mad dog," grapples with guilt after his wife is murdered while he is on duty

Image Credits-OCN

Jang Hyuk in Voice

After his first year of residency, he abandons medicine to become a detective, causing a rift with his disapproving family

Image Credits-SBS TV

Ahn Jae Hyun in You’re All Surrounded 

Detective Cha Young Jin remains haunted by the murder of her friend 19 years ago, committed by the notorious Stigmata serial killer. Her determination to catch the culprit persists

Image Credits- SBS TV

Kim Seo Hyung in Nobody Knows

