Ko Mun Yeong's character in the K-drama showcases an impressive wardrobe, featuring exquisite pieces from luxury fashion houses and emerging designers.
It’s Okay to Not Be Okay
Source:tvN
Step into an enchanting realm, where Jang Man Wol, the CEO of Hotel del Luna, possesses a stunning and ever-changing wardrobe.
Hotel del Luna
Source:tvN
With impeccable style showcased by the lead and supporting characters, this captivating K-drama seamlessly combines fashion, comedy, and a compelling plot. Don't miss it!
My Love from the Star
Source: SBS
This drama delves into the tale of an extraordinary love between a mermaid and a charming con artist, whose stylish wardrobes captivate viewers.
The Legend of the Blue Sea
Source:SBS
Yun Seri, portrayed by Son Ye Jin, exudes confidence and style, showcasing a remarkable fashion sense that leaves a lasting impression.
Crash Landing On You
Source:tvN
Kim Da Mi's character, Jo Yi Seo, in this K-drama, captivates with her edgy punk fashion, serving as a remarkable inspiration for high-street style.
Itaewon Class
Source:JTBC
Vincenzo's character showcases a love for tailored suits that perfectly match his persona, while Hong Cha Young adds a fierce and fashionable touch with her boldness and power suits.
Vincenzo
Source:tvN
Among the stylish characters in the drama, Rachel and Han Ki Ae stood out with their impressive fashion sense.
The Heirs
Source:SBS
The delightful drama combines romance, mystery, and humor while also offering a dose of fashion, making it a perfect stress reliever for fashion enthusiasts.
Suspicious Partner
Source:SBS
In this drama, two women enter a wealthy family, where Jung Seo Hyun's character exudes sophistication with her elegant wardrobe.
Mine
Source:tvN