 Best K-dramas For
Fashion Lovers

 Sugandha Srivastava

june 11, 2023

Entertainment

Ko Mun Yeong's character in the K-drama showcases an impressive wardrobe, featuring exquisite pieces from luxury fashion houses and emerging designers.

It’s Okay to Not Be Okay

Source:tvN

Step into an enchanting realm, where Jang Man Wol, the CEO of Hotel del Luna, possesses a stunning and ever-changing wardrobe.

Hotel del Luna

Source:tvN

With impeccable style showcased by the lead and supporting characters, this captivating K-drama seamlessly combines fashion, comedy, and a compelling plot. Don't miss it!

My Love from the Star

Source: SBS

This drama delves into the tale of an extraordinary love between a mermaid and a charming con artist, whose stylish wardrobes captivate viewers.

The Legend of the Blue Sea

Source:SBS

Yun Seri, portrayed by Son Ye Jin, exudes confidence and style, showcasing a remarkable fashion sense that leaves a lasting impression.

Crash Landing On You

Source:tvN

Kim Da Mi's character, Jo Yi Seo, in this K-drama, captivates with her edgy punk fashion, serving as a remarkable inspiration for high-street style.

Itaewon Class

Source:JTBC

Vincenzo's character showcases a love for tailored suits that perfectly match his persona, while Hong Cha Young adds a fierce and fashionable touch with her boldness and power suits.

Vincenzo

Source:tvN

Among the stylish characters in the drama, Rachel and Han Ki Ae stood out with their impressive fashion sense.

The Heirs

Source:SBS

The delightful drama combines romance, mystery, and humor while also offering a dose of fashion, making it a perfect stress reliever for fashion enthusiasts.

Suspicious Partner

Source:SBS

In this drama, two women enter a wealthy family, where Jung Seo Hyun's character exudes sophistication with her elegant wardrobe.

Mine

Source:tvN

