Best K-drama lawyers
Pratyusha Dash
Image Credits-tvN
Song Joong Ki in Vincenzo
He plays Vincenzo, an Italian-Korean lawyer and Mafia consigliere. He collaborates with Hong Cha Young at Jipuragi Law Firm to defeat the Babel Group and retrieve hidden gold at Geumga Plaza
She portrays Woo Young Woo, a rookie lawyer at Hanbada Law Firm, and the first attorney with ASD (Autism Spectrum Disorder) in Korea
Image Credits- ENA
Park Eun Bin in Extraordinary Attorney Woo
He plays Park Chang Ho, a third-rate lawyer known as Big Mouth for his tendency to speak impulsively. He later gets mistaken for the conman Big Mouse, making his life risky
Image Credits-MBC
Lee Jong Suk in Big Mouth
She portrays Ha Jae Yi, an upright lawyer who faces temporary disbarment after confronting a corrupt judge in court. Relentlessly seeking justice, she stands firm in her integrity
Image Credits-tvN
Seo Ye Ji in Lawless Lawyer
He's Chun Ji Hoon, a legal hero known for his remarkable cost-effectiveness, often settling matters with just a one-thousand-won bill
Image Credits-SBS
Namgoong Min in One Dollar Lawyer
She plays Oh Soo Jae, a top lawyer at TK Law Firm, who becomes the youngest partner. Despite her success, she feels empty and is demoted to adjunct professor at a law school after an incident
Image Credits-SBS TV
Seo Hyun Jin in Why Her
He portrays Kwon Jung Rok, an elite lawyer who is a workaholic, consistently winning his cases and deeply concerned about his firm's reputation
Lee Dong Wook in Touch Your Heart
Image Credits-tvN
She portrays Kim Yu Ri, a beautiful lawyer with a slightly eccentric personality. After resigning from Hwang & Gu Law Firm, she opens a Law Cafe
Image Credits-KBS2
Lee Se Young in The Law Cafe
He portrays Han Yi Han, formerly a brilliant double-board surgeon specialized in general surgery and cardiothoracic surgery. Now, he is a lawyer specializing in medical litigation
So Ji Sub in Doctor Lawyer
Image Credits-MBC
He portrays Shin Sung Han, a professor at a music college in Germany. However, his life takes a turn when he receives shocking news, leading him to become a lawyer specializing in divorce litigation
Cho Seung Woo in Divorce Attorney Shin
Image Credits- JTBC