april 11, 2024

Best K-drama lawyers

Pratyusha Dash

Image Credits-tvN

Song Joong Ki in Vincenzo

He plays Vincenzo, an Italian-Korean lawyer and Mafia consigliere. He collaborates with Hong Cha Young at Jipuragi Law Firm to defeat the Babel Group and retrieve hidden gold at Geumga Plaza

She portrays Woo Young Woo, a rookie lawyer at Hanbada Law Firm, and the first attorney with ASD (Autism Spectrum Disorder) in Korea

Image Credits- ENA 

Park Eun Bin in Extraordinary Attorney Woo

He plays Park Chang Ho, a third-rate lawyer known as Big Mouth for his tendency to speak impulsively. He later gets mistaken for the conman Big Mouse, making his life risky

Image Credits-MBC

Lee Jong Suk in Big Mouth

She portrays Ha Jae Yi, an upright lawyer who faces temporary disbarment after confronting a corrupt judge in court. Relentlessly seeking justice, she stands firm in her integrity

Image Credits-tvN

Seo Ye Ji in Lawless Lawyer

He's Chun Ji Hoon, a legal hero known for his remarkable cost-effectiveness, often settling matters with just a one-thousand-won bill

Image Credits-SBS

Namgoong Min in One Dollar Lawyer

She plays Oh Soo Jae, a top lawyer at TK Law Firm, who becomes the youngest partner. Despite her success, she feels empty and is demoted to adjunct professor at a law school after an incident

Image Credits-SBS TV

Seo Hyun Jin in Why Her

He portrays Kwon Jung Rok, an elite lawyer who is a workaholic, consistently winning his cases and deeply concerned about his firm's reputation

Lee Dong Wook in Touch Your Heart

Image Credits-tvN

She portrays Kim Yu Ri, a beautiful lawyer with a slightly eccentric personality. After resigning from Hwang & Gu Law Firm, she opens a Law Cafe

Image Credits-KBS2

Lee Se Young in The Law Cafe

He portrays Han Yi Han, formerly a brilliant double-board surgeon specialized in general surgery and cardiothoracic surgery. Now, he is a lawyer specializing in medical litigation

So Ji Sub in Doctor Lawyer

Image Credits-MBC

He portrays Shin Sung Han, a professor at a music college in Germany. However, his life takes a turn when he receives shocking news, leading him to become a lawyer specializing in divorce litigation

Cho Seung Woo in Divorce Attorney Shin

Image Credits- JTBC

