 Pratyusha Dash

November 25, 2023

Best K-drama police officers

Kim Ji Yong (Nam Joo Hyuk) is a South Korean police academy student turned Vigilante, punishing criminals with light sentences for their heinous crimes

Image Credits- Disney+

Nam Joo Hyuk In Vigilante 

A top detective from the International Crime Investigation Team in Seoul moves to Manyang Police Substation

Image Credits- JTBC

Yeo Jin Goo in Beyond Evil

She plays Ahn Ja Young, a third-year local police officer and town insider

Image Credits-  Kakao TV

Joy In Once Upon A Small Town

He takes on the role of a lieutenant in the Gangnam Han River District Police Department, specializing in the investigation of drug cases

Image Credits- JTBC

Ong Seong Wu in Strong Girl Nam Soon

He portrays Jeong Ba Reum, a police officer whose life takes a significant turn after a confrontation with a psychopathic serial killer

Image Credits- tvN

Lee Seung Gi in Mouse

A rural senior officer, tasked with infiltrating Gangnam Union for a promised promotion, operates under the alias Kwon Seung Ho

Image Credits- Disney+

Ji Chang Wook in The Worst Of Evil

A Dongcheon member infiltrates the police force under the guise of Oh Hye Jin, driven by the quest for revenge for her father's murder.

Image Credits- Netflix

Han So Hee in My Name

She plays police lieutenant Han Yeo Jin who collaborates with Detective Hwang Si Mok to solve cases

Image Credits- tvN

Bae Doona in Stranger/ Forest Of Secrets

Koo Kyung Yi is a sharp former policewoman turned insurance investigator in her 40s, focusing on solving a murder case

Image Credit- JTBC

Lee Young Ae in Inspector Koo

Woo-tak, a 29-year-old police officer, is the top graduate in his class, known for his handsomeness, intelligence, and physical skills 

Image Credits- SBS TV

Jung Hae In in While You Were Sleeping

