Best K-drama police officers
Kim Ji Yong (Nam Joo Hyuk) is a South Korean police academy student turned Vigilante, punishing criminals with light sentences for their heinous crimes
Image Credits- Disney+
Nam Joo Hyuk In Vigilante
A top detective from the International Crime Investigation Team in Seoul moves to Manyang Police Substation
Image Credits- JTBC
Yeo Jin Goo in Beyond Evil
She plays Ahn Ja Young, a third-year local police officer and town insider
Image Credits- Kakao TV
Joy In Once Upon A Small Town
He takes on the role of a lieutenant in the Gangnam Han River District Police Department, specializing in the investigation of drug cases
Image Credits- JTBC
Ong Seong Wu in Strong Girl Nam Soon
He portrays Jeong Ba Reum, a police officer whose life takes a significant turn after a confrontation with a psychopathic serial killer
Image Credits- tvN
Lee Seung Gi in Mouse
A rural senior officer, tasked with infiltrating Gangnam Union for a promised promotion, operates under the alias Kwon Seung Ho
Image Credits- Disney+
Ji Chang Wook in The Worst Of Evil
A Dongcheon member infiltrates the police force under the guise of Oh Hye Jin, driven by the quest for revenge for her father's murder.
Image Credits- Netflix
Han So Hee in My Name
She plays police lieutenant Han Yeo Jin who collaborates with Detective Hwang Si Mok to solve cases
Image Credits- tvN
Bae Doona in Stranger/ Forest Of Secrets
Koo Kyung Yi is a sharp former policewoman turned insurance investigator in her 40s, focusing on solving a murder case
Image Credit- JTBC
Lee Young Ae in Inspector Koo
Woo-tak, a 29-year-old police officer, is the top graduate in his class, known for his handsomeness, intelligence, and physical skills
Image Credits- SBS TV
Jung Hae In in While You Were Sleeping
