Best K-drama sis-mances

Living under the same roof with friends can be a unique experience. In the case of the five girls at the Belle Epoque house, their stark differences only made the journey of watching them unite and evolve into an unexpected sisterhood all the more rewarding
Image: JTBC
Age of Youth
In Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok Joo, the trio of weightlifting ladies brings "SWAAAAAAG!" to life as they embrace a unique and lighthearted bond that radiates safety and comfort in their daily adventures
Image: MBC
Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok Joo
In this groundbreaking drama, Eun Tak and Sunny share an endearing older sister/younger sister womance born of fate and necessity, enriching both of their lives
Image: tvN
Goblin
In this K-drama, the sister-like friendship between Ha-ri and Young-seo shines. They share secrets, banter, and bond over soju, creating an unbreakable connection that's easy to root for
Image: SBS TV
Business Proposal
In this love-focused drama, the evolving friendship between Na Hee Do and Ko Yu Rim, despite their professional rivalry, is heartwarming. They share laughter, tears, and genuine care for each other
Image: tvN
Twenty Five Twenty One
Friendship is precisely what bonds the trio of older ladies in Reply 1988. They gossip like high schoolers, yearn for love like twenty-somethings, fret about bills like mothers, and cherish a bit of nighttime fun like long-time wives
Image: tvN
Reply 1988
Cha Mi Jo, Jeong Chan Young, and Jang Joo Hee formed a compelling trio dealing with loss, showcasing a strong sisterly bond through their chemistry in the drama
Image: JTBC
Thirty Nine
Lee Eun Joo, Im Jin Joo, and Hwang Han Joo showcased a truly authentic and heartfelt friendship on screen as they supported each other through life's unexpected challenges
Image: JTBC
Be Melodramatic
While the spotlight often shines on the friends-to-lovers story of Dong Man and Aera, the heartwarming friendship between Aera and Sol Hee, where Sol Hee looks after Aera and Aera shields Sol Hee, exemplifies the essence of female friendships
Image: KBS2
Fight For My Way
Image: tvN
In this series, Ji Ho, Soo Ji, and Ho Rang, lifelong friends, tackle the ups and downs of work and adult relationships, all while showing unwavering support for each other