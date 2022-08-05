Heading 3

Best K-dramas of 2021

Ayushi Agrawal

AUGUST 5, 2022

ENTERTAINMENT

Image: tvN

The romance K-drama hit the shot with countless rom-com loving fans around the world who fell for Kim Seon Ho & Shin Min Ah’s chemistry

Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha

Image: Netflix

Giving rise to a cult-like following, this K-drama is one of the most iconic releases of the year and is set to return with a second season soon

Squid Game

Image: tvN

Soon Joong Ki as Vincenzo Cassano and Jeon Yeo Been as Hong Cha Young were a match made in law heaven

Vincenzo

Image: SBS

The makjang madness returned once again to culminate in a series of more surprises, secrets and unbelievable turns

The Penthouse 3

Image: tvN

Hospital Playlist 2

Our favourite set of doctors who are also great at music, this tale left everyone shedding a tear or two by its end

Image: JTBC

Han So Hee and Song Kang’s palpable chemistry was felt through the screens as the two battled over love and commitment

Nevertheless

Image: Netflix

Otherworldly creatures take over humans in this dark fantasy, giving rise to a whirlwind of questionable occurrences

Hellbound

Image: JTBC 

The most underrated one on the list, this crime thriller saw class acting and a fabulous storyline to fall back on

Beyond Evil

Image: Netflix 

Deceive or be deceived, this K-drama offered the return of Han So Hee’s challenge-driven approach as she seeks revenge

My Name

Image: TVING

The first edition of the 3D animation style drama was unique through and through as Kim Go Eun and Ahn Bo Hyun unlocked a world of their own

Yumi’s Cells

