Best K-dramas of 2021
Ayushi Agrawal
AUGUST 5, 2022
ENTERTAINMENT
Image: tvN
The romance K-drama hit the shot with countless rom-com loving fans around the world who fell for Kim Seon Ho & Shin Min Ah’s chemistry
Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha
Image: Netflix
Giving rise to a cult-like following, this K-drama is one of the most iconic releases of the year and is set to return with a second season soon
Squid Game
Image: tvN
Soon Joong Ki as Vincenzo Cassano and Jeon Yeo Been as Hong Cha Young were a match made in law heaven
Vincenzo
Image: SBS
The makjang madness returned once again to culminate in a series of more surprises, secrets and unbelievable turns
The Penthouse 3
Image: tvN
Hospital Playlist 2
Our favourite set of doctors who are also great at music, this tale left everyone shedding a tear or two by its end
Image: JTBC
Han So Hee and Song Kang’s palpable chemistry was felt through the screens as the two battled over love and commitment
Nevertheless
Image: Netflix
Otherworldly creatures take over humans in this dark fantasy, giving rise to a whirlwind of questionable occurrences
Hellbound
Image: JTBC
The most underrated one on the list, this crime thriller saw class acting and a fabulous storyline to fall back on
Beyond Evil
Image: Netflix
Deceive or be deceived, this K-drama offered the return of Han So Hee’s challenge-driven approach as she seeks revenge
My Name
Image: TVING
The first edition of the 3D animation style drama was unique through and through as Kim Go Eun and Ahn Bo Hyun unlocked a world of their own
Yumi’s Cells
