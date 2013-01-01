Best K-dramas and Movies Starring IU

In this coming-of-age drama, IU plays the role of Kim Pil-sook, a shy and overweight girl with amazing singing talent, who dreams of becoming a successful singer
Image credit: KBS 2TV
Dream High (2011)
IU stars as Lee Soon-shin, a struggling actress trying to find her identity and success after her father's sudden death. The series explores family, love, and career challenges
Image credit: KBS2
You Are the Best! (2013)
Set in the Goryeo Dynasty, IU plays Hae Soo, a modern-day woman who time travels to the past and gets entangled in a complex web of palace politics and romantic entanglements
Moon Lovers: Scarlet Heart Ryeo (2016)
Image credit: SBS
IU stars as Lee Ji-an, a young woman burdened with heavy responsibilities who forms an unlikely bond with a middle-aged man facing his own struggles
Image credit: tvN
My Mister (2018)
IU takes on the role of Jang Man-wol, the enigmatic and chic owner of a hotel for ghosts. The drama blends fantasy, romance, and a touch of horror
Hotel Del Luna (2019)
Image credit: tvN
This anthology series showcases IU in four distinct roles across four short films, each directed by different filmmakers. It highlights her versatility as an actress.
Persona (2019)
Image credit: Netflix
IU stars as Kim Bo-tong, a quirky and loyal girl who is in love with Dokgo Ma-te, a handsome young man. As she helps him on his quest to uncover his past, they both learn about love and life
Bel Ami (2013)
Image credit: KBS2
In this sports-comedy movie, IU plays Lee So-min, a director making a documentary about a team of homeless people training for the Homeless World Cup. The series is light-hearted yet touching
Dream (2023)
Image credit: Oktober Cinema Co Ltd.
IU stars in this thought-provoking movie as So-young, a young woman who abandons her baby at a "baby box" and later joins brokers who try to find new parents for the child
Broker (2022)
Image credit: Zip Cinema
In this introspective drama, IU plays Mi-young, a mysterious woman who crosses paths with a writer returning to Seoul after a long time. Their encounter explores themes of love, loss, and self-discovery