Best K-dramas Based On K-pop Idols

This classic K drama follows the lives of a group of high school students who are training to become K-pop idols. It features a cast of talented K-pop idols, including Suzy, IU, Taecyeon, and Wooyoung
Image: KBS2
Dream High
This romantic comedy tells the story of a female K-pop idol who is forced to disguise herself as her twin brother in order to take his place in a boy band. It stars Jang Geun Suk, Park Shin Hye, Lee Hong Ki, and Jung Yong Hwa
Image: SBS
You're Beautiful
This drama tells the story of a genius composer who falls in love with a high school student who dreams of becoming a singer. It stars Lee Hyun Woo and Joy of Red Velvet
The Liar and His Lover
Image: tvN
This romantic comedy follows the lives of a group of art gallery employees, including one who is a secret fan of a famous K-pop idol. It stars Park Min Young and Kim Jae Wook
Image: tvN
Her Private Life
This drama tells the story of a group of aspiring K-pop idols who are trying to make it big in the industry. It features a cast of talented K-pop idols, including Jung Ji So, U Kwon of Block B, and Chani of SF9
Imitation
Image: KBS2
This drama tells the story of a struggling K-pop girl group that is trying to make a comeback. It stars Hani of EXID, Ahn Hee Yeon of BEG, and Kim Min Kyu
Idol: The Coup
Image: JTBC
This drama tells the story of a young woman who inherits an entertainment agency and tries to turn it around. It features a cast of talented K-pop idols, including Cha Eun Woo of ASTRO, Seo Eun Soo, and Ahn Hyo Seop
Top Management
Image: YouTube Premium
This romantic comedy tells the story of a K-pop idol who falls in love with a reporter who is his biggest anti-fan. It stars Sooyoung of Girls' Generation and Choi Tae Joon
So I Married an Anti-Fan
Image: Naver TV Cast
This coming-of-age drama follows the lives of a group of high school boys who are members of a K-pop band. It stars L of Infinite, Lee Hyun Woo, Sungjong of Infinite, Kim Min Seok, and Jo Min Woo
Shut Up Flower Boy Band
Image: tvN
This romantic comedy tells the story of a young woman who dreams of becoming a K-pop idol and gets a job as a backup dancer for a famous K-pop group. It stars Jung Eun Ji of Apink and Kwon Hyun bin