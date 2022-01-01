Heading 3

Ishita Gupta 

DECEMBEr 25, 2023

Entertainment

Best K-dramas of Song Hye Kyo

Adored for her eternal beauty and spectacular acting talent Song Hye Kyo is one of the major contributors to the Hallyu Wave worldwide. Let's dive into the list of some of her most incredible dramas you should watc

Song Hye Kyo

Image: SBS TV

Released in 2022, stepping aside from her glamorous aura in this drama the Korean beauty delivered a strong performance as a victim of school bullying who seeks revenge from her perpetrators

The Glory

Image: Netflix

Filled with heart-plucking scenes and a captivating narrative, 19 years Song incredibly shines in the role of a young woman whose life is turned upside down after she finds out the truth about her birth

Autumn in My Heart

Image: KBS2

Regarded as one of the breakthrough K-dramas of all time, Hye Kyo’s portrayal of a skilled and determined cardiothoracic surgeon is nothing but fascinating

Descendants of the Sun 

Image: KBS2

Weaves around a forbidden love story of the divorcee daughter of a rich and powerful politician and ordinary young man, the actress beautifully illustrates the character's trauma and emotions on screen 

Encounter

Image: tvN

Song shocked everyone with her stellar portrayal of a blind woman who falls in love with a murder suspect 

That Winter, The Wind Blows 

Image: SBS

In the manhwa adaptation, the actress played the role of a cheerful and optimistic young woman who got entangled in a contract marriage with an actor to keep the inheritance of her house

Full House

Image: KBS

Focused on the journey of parenthood Hye Kyo beautifully depicts an array of emotions as a young woman who fearlessly raises her dead friend's child despite the societal stigmas

Guardian Angel

Image: SBS

Incredibly showing the reality of young relationships in this drama Song stands out as a producer who is working her way in the patriarchal industry while gradually developing feelings for her ex 

The World That They Live In

Image: KBS

Starring with Lee Byung Hun, in the story of the love triangle the actress incredibly shows her charisma 

All In

Image: SBS

