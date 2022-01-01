Best K-dramas of Song Hye Kyo

Adored for her eternal beauty and spectacular acting talent Song Hye Kyo is one of the major contributors to the Hallyu Wave worldwide. Let's dive into the list of some of her most incredible dramas you should watc
Song Hye Kyo
Image: SBS TV
Released in 2022, stepping aside from her glamorous aura in this drama the Korean beauty delivered a strong performance as a victim of school bullying who seeks revenge from her perpetrators
The Glory
Image: Netflix
Filled with heart-plucking scenes and a captivating narrative, 19 years Song incredibly shines in the role of a young woman whose life is turned upside down after she finds out the truth about her birth
Autumn in My Heart
Image: KBS2
Regarded as one of the breakthrough K-dramas of all time, Hye Kyo’s portrayal of a skilled and determined cardiothoracic surgeon is nothing but fascinating
Descendants of the Sun
Image: KBS2
Weaves around a forbidden love story of the divorcee daughter of a rich and powerful politician and ordinary young man, the actress beautifully illustrates the character's trauma and emotions on screen
Encounter
Image: tvN
Song shocked everyone with her stellar portrayal of a blind woman who falls in love with a murder suspect
That Winter, The Wind Blows
Image: SBS
In the manhwa adaptation, the actress played the role of a cheerful and optimistic young woman who got entangled in a contract marriage with an actor to keep the inheritance of her house
Full House
Image: KBS
Focused on the journey of parenthood Hye Kyo beautifully depicts an array of emotions as a young woman who fearlessly raises her dead friend's child despite the societal stigmas
Guardian Angel
Image: SBS
Incredibly showing the reality of young relationships in this drama Song stands out as a producer who is working her way in the patriarchal industry while gradually developing feelings for her ex
The World That They Live In
Image: KBS
Starring with Lee Byung Hun, in the story of the love triangle the actress incredibly shows her charisma