Best K-dramas on Netflix in 2023
A single mother who works as a prosecutor fights to protect her family and her job
Image: JTBC
The Good Bad Mother
A top math instructor falls in love with a struggling ex-athlete who is now a national side dish star
Image: tvN
Crash Course in Romance
A woman who was bullied in high school seeks revenge on her tormentors and the people who turned a blind eye
Image: Netflix
The Glory Part 2
A woman who has lost her memory works to uncover the truth about her past and her husband's death
Image: tvN
Pandora: Beneath the Paradise
A rom-com about a woman who hates losing to men and a man who distrusts women
Image: Netflix
Love to Hate You
A woman who can remember her past lives falls in love with a man who has been waiting for her for centuries
Image: tvN
See You in My 19th Life
A woman who is the first female CEO of a top advertising agency fights to break the glass ceiling
Image: JTBC
Agency
A gifted surgeon with a unique personality returns to her hometown to open a clinic
Image: JTBC
Doctor Cha
A mysterious taxi service that exacts revenge on behalf of victims who cannot get justice from the law
Image: SBS
Taxi Driver 2
Click Here
Image: JTBC
A romantic comedy about the CEO of a king luxury hotel and a hotel employee who comes from a humble background.
King the Land