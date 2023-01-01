Heading 3

Pujya Doss

september 25 2023

Entertainment

Best K-dramas on Netflix in 2023

A single mother who works as a prosecutor fights to protect her family and her job

Image: JTBC

The Good Bad Mother 

A top math instructor falls in love with a struggling ex-athlete who is now a national side dish star

Image: tvN

Crash Course in Romance 

A woman who was bullied in high school seeks revenge on her tormentors and the people who turned a blind eye

Image: Netflix 

The Glory Part 2 

A woman who has lost her memory works to uncover the truth about her past and her husband's death

Image: tvN 

Pandora: Beneath the Paradise 

A rom-com about a woman who hates losing to men and a man who distrusts women

 Image: Netflix 

Love to Hate You

A woman who can remember her past lives falls in love with a man who has been waiting for her for centuries

Image: tvN 

See You in My 19th Life 

A woman who is the first female CEO of a top advertising agency fights to break the glass ceiling

Image: JTBC

Agency 

A gifted surgeon with a unique personality returns to her hometown to open a clinic

 Image: JTBC 

Doctor Cha

A mysterious taxi service that exacts revenge on behalf of victims who cannot get justice from the law

Image: SBS

Taxi Driver 2

Image: JTBC

A romantic comedy about the CEO of a king luxury hotel and a hotel employee who comes from a humble background.

King the Land

