Best K-dramas starring Park Bo Young
After a massive earthquake, survivors in Seoul struggle to build a new life amidst the devastation
Image source- BH Entertainment
Concrete Utopia
A young nurse, played by Park Bo-young, aims to provide a ray of light for those under her care as she navigates the world of mental health
Image source- Netflix
Daily Dose of Sunshine
Tak Dong Kyung's ordinary life takes a turn when she signs a hundred-day contract with Myul Mang, risking everything
Image source- tvN
Doom at your service
Do Bong-soon, born with superhuman strength, becomes the personal bodyguard of a gaming company CEO and gets involved in various comedic situations
Strong girl Bong-soon
Image source- JTBC
After meeting an untimely demise, Cha Min and Go Se-yeon come back to life in new bodies, exploring a mix of crime, fantasy, and romance
Abyss
Image source- tvN
A Werewolf Boy
Image source- CJ Entertainment
An elderly woman revisits her childhood cottage and recalls memories of an orphan boy she knew 47 years ago in this fantasy romance film
Oh My Ghost
Image source- tvN
Timid Na Bong Sun gets possessed by the ghost of a confident young woman seeking to solve her unfinished business
Cha Tae Hyun and Jo In Sung transform into supermarket bosses in this variety show, providing a unique experience for these city dwellers
Unexpected Business
Image source- tvN
The story revolves around a man who receives a wedding invitation from his first love whom he met in high school
On Your Wedding Day
Image source- Filmmaker R & K
In this horror thriller film, a girl transferred to a mysterious boarding school must discover its secrets to survive
The Silenced
Image source- Lotte Entertainment