Priyanshi Shah

January 26, 2024

Entertainment

Best K-dramas starring Park Bo Young

After a massive earthquake, survivors in Seoul struggle to build a new life amidst the devastation

Image source-  BH Entertainment

Concrete Utopia

A young nurse, played by Park Bo-young, aims to provide a ray of light for those under her care as she navigates the world of mental health

Image source- Netflix

Daily Dose of Sunshine

Tak Dong Kyung's ordinary life takes a turn when she signs a hundred-day contract with Myul Mang, risking everything

Image source- tvN

Doom at your service

Do Bong-soon, born with superhuman strength, becomes the personal bodyguard of a gaming company CEO and gets involved in various comedic situations

Strong girl Bong-soon

Image source- JTBC

After meeting an untimely demise, Cha Min and Go Se-yeon come back to life in new bodies, exploring a mix of crime, fantasy, and romance

Abyss

Image source- tvN

A Werewolf Boy

Image source- CJ Entertainment

An elderly woman revisits her childhood cottage and recalls memories of an orphan boy she knew 47 years ago in this fantasy romance film

Oh My Ghost

Image source- tvN

Timid Na Bong Sun gets possessed by the ghost of a confident young woman seeking to solve her unfinished business

Cha Tae Hyun and Jo In Sung transform into supermarket bosses in this variety show, providing a unique experience for these city dwellers

Unexpected Business

Image source- tvN

The story revolves around a man who receives a wedding invitation from his first love whom he met in high school

On Your Wedding Day

Image source- Filmmaker R & K

In this horror thriller film, a girl transferred to a mysterious boarding school must discover its secrets to survive 

The Silenced

Image source-  Lotte Entertainment

