Best K-dramas to
recommend to friends
A star-crossed romance between a South Korean heiress and a North Korean officer. This gripping love story unfolds with humor and suspense
Image: tvN
Crash Landing on You
A fantastical tale of a goblin seeking a bride to end his immortal life, filled with romance, humor, and breathtaking visuals
Image: tvN
Goblin
A gripping drama of ambition, revenge, and love as a determined young man opens a bar in Itaewon
Image: JTBC
Itaewon Class
A thrilling blend of romance and suspense with characters who can foresee the future through their dreams
Image: SBS
While You Were Sleeping
A love story set against the backdrop of a war-torn country, blending romance, action, and the challenges of duty
Image: KBS2
Descendants of the Sun
Nostalgic and heartwarming, this series follows the lives of families in a Seoul neighborhood during the '80s
Image: tvN
Reply 1988
The lives of five doctors and their friendship, intertwined with humor, emotions, and a heartfelt soundtrack
Image: tvN
Hospital Playlist
A delightful mix of romance and comedy as a young woman with superhuman strength becomes a bodyguard
Image: JTBC
Strong Woman Do Bong Soon
A poignant exploration of life's challenges and unexpected connections among three middle-aged siblings and a troubled young woman
Image: tvN
My Mister
Click Here
Mafia lawyer Vincenzo Cassano seeks justice in a darkly comedic drama. A unique blend of crime, humor, and revenge
Image: tvN
Vincenzo