Pujya Doss

November 20, 2023

Entertainment

Best K-dramas to
recommend to friends

A star-crossed romance between a South Korean heiress and a North Korean officer. This gripping love story unfolds with humor and suspense

Image: tvN

Crash Landing on You

A fantastical tale of a goblin seeking a bride to end his immortal life, filled with romance, humor, and breathtaking visuals

Image: tvN

Goblin

A gripping drama of ambition, revenge, and love as a determined young man opens a bar in Itaewon

Image: JTBC

Itaewon Class

A thrilling blend of romance and suspense with characters who can foresee the future through their dreams

Image: SBS

While You Were Sleeping

A love story set against the backdrop of a war-torn country, blending romance, action, and the challenges of duty

Image: KBS2

Descendants of the Sun

Nostalgic and heartwarming, this series follows the lives of families in a Seoul neighborhood during the '80s

Image: tvN

Reply 1988

The lives of five doctors and their friendship, intertwined with humor, emotions, and a heartfelt soundtrack

Image: tvN

Hospital Playlist

A delightful mix of romance and comedy as a young woman with superhuman strength becomes a bodyguard

Image: JTBC

Strong Woman Do Bong Soon

A poignant exploration of life's challenges and unexpected connections among three middle-aged siblings and a troubled young woman

Image: tvN

My Mister

Mafia lawyer Vincenzo Cassano seeks justice in a darkly comedic drama. A unique blend of crime, humor, and revenge

Image: tvN

Vincenzo

