Best K-dramas to watch on Christmas
A fantasy romance about a goblin and his human bride. Heartwarming and magical, it explores themes of love and destiny
Image: tvN.
Goblin
A South Korean heiress accidentally lands in North Korea, leading to a cross-border love story filled with humor and emotion
Image: tvN.
Crash Landing on You
An alien who has lived on Earth for 400 years falls in love with a top actress, blending romance, comedy, and sci-fi
Image: SBS.
My Love from the Star
Set in the '80s, it portrays the lives and friendships of five families in a Seoul neighborhood. Warm, nostalgic, and heartwarming
Image: tvN.
Reply 1988
A mental health-themed romance between a psychiatric ward caregiver and a popular children's book author. Emotionally rich with stunning visuals
It's Okay to Not Be Okay
Image: tvN.
A love story between a soldier and a doctor set against the backdrop of a fictional war-torn country. A mix of action, romance, and drama
Image: KBS2.
Descendants of the Sun
A prosecutor and a journalist foresee tragic events in their dreams, working together to prevent them. Gripping and suspenseful
Image: SBS.
While You Were Sleeping
A coming-of-age sports drama depicting the love story of a weightlifter and a swimmer. Refreshing and delightful
Image: MBC.
Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok-Joo
A hotel for ghosts run by a mysterious CEO and a hotel manager with a tragic past. Supernatural elements mix with romance and drama
Image: tvN.
Hotel Del Luna
In a society where an app notifies people of their crushes nearby, a love triangle unfolds. A modern romance exploring the impact of technology
Image: Netflix.
Love Alarm