Pujya Doss

DECEMBEr 14, 2023

Entertainment

Best K-dramas to watch on Christmas

A fantasy romance about a goblin and his human bride. Heartwarming and magical, it explores themes of love and destiny

 Image:  tvN.

Goblin 

A South Korean heiress accidentally lands in North Korea, leading to a cross-border love story filled with humor and emotion

 Image:  tvN.

Crash Landing on You 

An alien who has lived on Earth for 400 years falls in love with a top actress, blending romance, comedy, and sci-fi

 Image:  SBS.

My Love from the Star

Set in the '80s, it portrays the lives and friendships of five families in a Seoul neighborhood. Warm, nostalgic, and heartwarming

 Image:  tvN.

Reply 1988 

A mental health-themed romance between a psychiatric ward caregiver and a popular children's book author. Emotionally rich with stunning visuals

It's Okay to Not Be Okay 

 Image:  tvN.

A love story between a soldier and a doctor set against the backdrop of a fictional war-torn country. A mix of action, romance, and drama

Image:  KBS2.

Descendants of the Sun

A prosecutor and a journalist foresee tragic events in their dreams, working together to prevent them. Gripping and suspenseful

Image:  SBS.

While You Were Sleeping 

A coming-of-age sports drama depicting the love story of a weightlifter and a swimmer. Refreshing and delightful

Image:  MBC.

Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok-Joo

A hotel for ghosts run by a mysterious CEO and a hotel manager with a tragic past. Supernatural elements mix with romance and drama

 Image:  tvN.

Hotel Del Luna

In a society where an app notifies people of their crushes nearby, a love triangle unfolds. A modern romance exploring the impact of technology

 Image:  Netflix.

Love Alarm 

