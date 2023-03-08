Heading 3
Best K-dramas to watch on Women’s Day
Vedangi Joshi
mar 8, 2023
Entertainment
Image Credit: KBS2
When the Camellia Blooms
Oh Dong Baek is a single mother who moves to a town and opens a bar named Camellia, trying her best to stay out of trouble
Image Credit: Netflix
My Name
The story of a girl whose father suddenly dies and she seeks the truth behind the murder, willing to do anything to take revenge on whoever is behind it
Image Credit: tvN
Little Women
The story is about the three sisters who get involved in a case that leads to them fighting against a very influential family
Image Credit: tvN
Hotel del Luna
Jang Man Wol played by IU is a manager at Hotel del Luna and someone who is not to be messed with, as a beautiful, unpredictable and suspicious woman
Image Credit: JTBC
Sisyphus: The Myth
The drama tells the story of an elite warrior, who has to travel in past to save a genius engineer from an uprising danger
Image Credit: tvN
Search WWW
The story of three women from the 21st century, who work at top companies, and decide to put their careers as the priority before everything in their lives
Image Credit: JTBC
Strong Girl Bong Soon
The drama is about a woman who is born with superhuman strength and is hired to bodyguard the CEO of a gaming company
Image Credit: MBC
Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok Joo
Kim Bok Joo is a young woman who is chasing the dream of becoming a weightlifter, the struggles and challenges she faces during her journey are shown in this drama
Image Credit: JTBC
Thirty-Nine
The tale of three friends who are there for each other during the difficult stages of their lives as they approach the age of forty
Image Credit: tvN
Her Private Life
Sung Deok Mi who works as a curator in an art gallery, is also a big fan of K-pop idol Shi An and runs a fan website for him secretly
