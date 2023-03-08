Heading 3

Best K-dramas to watch on Women’s Day 

Vedangi Joshi

mar 8, 2023

Image Credit: KBS2

When the Camellia Blooms 

Oh Dong Baek is a single mother who moves to a town and opens a bar named Camellia, trying her best to stay out of trouble

 Image Credit: Netflix 

 My Name

The story of a girl whose father suddenly dies and she seeks the truth behind the murder, willing to do anything to take revenge on whoever is behind it

 Image Credit: tvN 

Little Women 

The story is about the three sisters who get involved in a case that leads to them fighting against a very influential family

Image Credit: tvN

Hotel del Luna

Jang Man Wol played by IU is a manager at Hotel del Luna and someone who is not to be messed with, as a beautiful, unpredictable and suspicious woman

 Image Credit: JTBC 

 Sisyphus: The Myth 

The drama tells the story of an elite warrior, who has to travel in past to save a genius engineer from an uprising danger 

 Image Credit: tvN

Search WWW

The story of three women from the 21st century, who work at top companies, and decide to put their careers as the priority before everything in their lives 

Image Credit: JTBC 

 Strong Girl Bong Soon

The drama is about a woman who is born with superhuman strength and is hired to bodyguard the CEO of a gaming company

Image Credit: MBC

 Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok Joo

Kim Bok Joo is a young woman who is chasing the dream of becoming a weightlifter, the struggles and challenges she faces during her journey are shown in this drama 

Image Credit: JTBC

Thirty-Nine 

The tale of three friends who are there for each other during the difficult stages of their lives as they approach the age of forty 

 Image Credit: tvN 

Her Private Life 

Sung Deok Mi who works as a curator in an art gallery, is also a big fan of K-pop idol Shi An and runs a fan website for him secretly

