Best K-pop B-Sides to check out

Blue Flame is captivating from start to finish. With its delightful bassline, summery synths, and mesmerizing vocals, it grabs hold of you and never lets go
Image Credits- Source Music
Blue Flame- LE SSERAFIM
The techno masterpiece Cyberpunk deserves more recognition. ATEEZ's unparalleled energy shines through in this song, amplifying its impact and making it a standout track
Image Credits- KQ Entertainment
Cyberpunk- ATEEZ
Rainbow Halo embodies soap bubbles in musical form. Red Velvet's harmonizations infuse the song with a translucent, iridescent quality, evoking a sense of magic that only they can deliver
Image Credits- SM Entertainment
Rainbow Halo- Red Velvet
In homage to the late painter Yun Hyeong-keun, BTS leader RM reflects on life and creativity. Backed by lo-fi drums, Erykah Badu's ethereal voice adds depth to his introspection, stripping away fame to reveal raw essence
Yun (with Erykah Badu)- BTS’ RM
Image Credits- BIGHiT MUSIC
Shout Out is a vibrant rock anthem by ENHYPEN, overflowing with unabashed affection that shakes the world. It showcases the group's diverse musical talents, hinting at exciting possibilities for their sound
Shout Out- ENHYPEN
Image Credits- BIGHIT MUSIC
Stray Kids skillfully balances confidence and charisma on Charmer. They cleverly utilize the motif of a snake charmer to convey their irresistible allure
Charmer- Stray Kids
Image Credits- JYP Entertainment
Snooze- Agust D (ft. Ryuichi Sakamoto & Woosung)
Image Credits- BIGHIT MUSIC
Snooze by SUGA emerges as an alluring masterpiece, offering a glimpse into the depths of his soul. With its rich lyrical tapestry and emotive composition, the song serves as a portal to the artist's inner world and contemplations
The haunting sound of this song is a departure from what we typically hear from TXT, showcasing their evolving musical range and duality as a group
Opening Sequence- TXT
Image Credits- BIGHIT MUSIC
TWICE reaffirms their status as the ultimate IT girls with this breakup anthem. It's the kind of song that demands to be played during your confident strut, imagining yourself in the music video
Gone- TWICE
Image: JYP Entertainment
The electric sound combined with their smooth vocals creates an immensely satisfying and almost addictive track. It's definitely a B-side that warrants being played on repeat