Pratyusha Dash

MARCH 03, 2024

Entertainment

Best K-pop B-Sides to check out

Blue Flame is captivating from start to finish. With its delightful bassline, summery synths, and mesmerizing vocals, it grabs hold of you and never lets go

Image Credits- Source Music

Blue Flame- LE SSERAFIM

The techno masterpiece Cyberpunk deserves more recognition. ATEEZ's unparalleled energy shines through in this song, amplifying its impact and making it a standout track

Image Credits- KQ Entertainment

Cyberpunk- ATEEZ

Rainbow Halo embodies soap bubbles in musical form. Red Velvet's harmonizations infuse the song with a translucent, iridescent quality, evoking a sense of magic that only they can deliver

Image Credits- SM Entertainment

Rainbow Halo- Red Velvet

In homage to the late painter Yun Hyeong-keun, BTS leader RM reflects on life and creativity. Backed by lo-fi drums, Erykah Badu's ethereal voice adds depth to his introspection, stripping away fame to reveal raw essence

Yun (with Erykah Badu)- BTS’ RM

Image Credits- BIGHiT MUSIC

Shout Out is a vibrant rock anthem by ENHYPEN, overflowing with unabashed affection that shakes the world. It showcases the group's diverse musical talents, hinting at exciting possibilities for their sound

Shout Out- ENHYPEN

Image Credits- BIGHIT MUSIC

Stray Kids skillfully balances confidence and charisma on Charmer. They cleverly utilize the motif of a snake charmer to convey their irresistible allure

Charmer- Stray Kids

Image Credits- JYP Entertainment

Snooze- Agust D (ft. Ryuichi Sakamoto & Woosung)

Image Credits- BIGHIT MUSIC

Snooze by SUGA emerges as an alluring masterpiece, offering a glimpse into the depths of his soul. With its rich lyrical tapestry and emotive composition, the song serves as a portal to the artist's inner world and contemplations

The haunting sound of this song is a departure from what we typically hear from TXT, showcasing their evolving musical range and duality as a group

Opening Sequence- TXT

Image Credits- BIGHIT MUSIC

TWICE reaffirms their status as the ultimate IT girls with this breakup anthem. It's the kind of song that demands to be played during your confident strut, imagining yourself in the music video

Gone- TWICE

Image: JYP Entertainment

The electric sound combined with their smooth vocals creates an immensely satisfying and almost addictive track. It's definitely a B-side that warrants being played on repeat

Lucid Dream- aespa

Image Credits- SM Entertainment

