Pujya Doss

November 04, 2023

Best K-pop groups of the decade

The global phenomenon with a record-breaking fan base, BTS blends genres and showcases mesmerizing performances, all while advocating for positive change

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

BTS 

This fierce foursome is known for their killer style, catchy hits, and an undeniable charisma that's taken the world by storm

Image: YG Entertainment

BLACKPINK 

With their vibrant personalities and addictive tunes, TWICE has become a beloved girl group, conquering hearts across the globe

Image: JYP Entertainment

TWICE 

EXO's powerful vocals, intricate choreography, and sci-fi-inspired concepts have solidified their place as K-pop royalty

Image: SM Entertainment

EXO

Known for their versatility, Red Velvet seamlessly transitions between sultry R&B and upbeat pop, showcasing their multifaceted talents

Image: SM Entertainment

Red Velvet 

This septet's distinctive sound and engaging stage presence have earned them a dedicated fan base and a well-deserved place in K-pop history

 Image: JYP Entertainment

GOT7 

MAMAMOO's impressive vocal prowess, combined with their charismatic personalities, have made them a standout group in the industry

Image: RBW

MAMAMOO 

With a unique concept that combines singing, rapping, and synchronized choreography, SEVENTEEN has captured hearts with their energy and innovation

Image: PLEDIS Entertainment

SEVENTEEN 

NCT's ever-expanding lineup and innovative sub-units keep fans intrigued, offering a diverse range of music and performances

 Image: SM Entertainment

NCT

As a rising girl group, ITZY delivers bold messages through their music, empowering a new generation with their fearless attitude and catchy tunes

Image: JYP Entertainment

ITZY 

