Best K-pop groups of the decade
The global phenomenon with a record-breaking fan base, BTS blends genres and showcases mesmerizing performances, all while advocating for positive change
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
BTS
This fierce foursome is known for their killer style, catchy hits, and an undeniable charisma that's taken the world by storm
Image: YG Entertainment
BLACKPINK
With their vibrant personalities and addictive tunes, TWICE has become a beloved girl group, conquering hearts across the globe
Image: JYP Entertainment
TWICE
EXO's powerful vocals, intricate choreography, and sci-fi-inspired concepts have solidified their place as K-pop royalty
Image: SM Entertainment
EXO
Known for their versatility, Red Velvet seamlessly transitions between sultry R&B and upbeat pop, showcasing their multifaceted talents
Image: SM Entertainment
Red Velvet
This septet's distinctive sound and engaging stage presence have earned them a dedicated fan base and a well-deserved place in K-pop history
Image: JYP Entertainment
GOT7
MAMAMOO's impressive vocal prowess, combined with their charismatic personalities, have made them a standout group in the industry
Image: RBW
MAMAMOO
With a unique concept that combines singing, rapping, and synchronized choreography, SEVENTEEN has captured hearts with their energy and innovation
Image: PLEDIS Entertainment
SEVENTEEN
NCT's ever-expanding lineup and innovative sub-units keep fans intrigued, offering a diverse range of music and performances
Image: SM Entertainment
NCT
As a rising girl group, ITZY delivers bold messages through their music, empowering a new generation with their fearless attitude and catchy tunes
Image: JYP Entertainment
ITZY