Pratyusha Dash

MARCH 03, 2024

Entertainment

Best K-pop solo songs to check out

The song Rover encourages listeners to defy societal expectations and embrace a life of wandering. Its lyrics convey a powerful message of freedom and self-discovery

Image Credits- SM Entertainment

Rover- EXO’s Kai

This song is perfect for letting loose, with its catchy beats and captivating choreography. The music video adds to its appeal, creating a mesmerizing experience that's hard to resist

Image Credits- BIGHIT MUSIC

Like Crazy- BTS’ Jimin

In Cotton Candy Jinyoung expresses gratitude towards those who openly love and support him, conveying the joy they bring and requesting their continued presence

Image Credits- JYP Entertainment

Cotton Candy- GOT7’s Jinyoung

Jungkook's song is not only catchy with its memorable hooks but also accompanied by smooth choreography, making it a worthwhile addition to your playlist

Standing Next To You- BTS’ Jungkook

Image Credits- BIGHIT MUSIC

The lyrics of Killin' Me Good delve into the experience of being profoundly impacted by someone and navigating newfound emotions. With its catchy tune and compelling lyrics, the song is definitely worth a listen

Killin Me Good- TWICE’s Jihyo

Image Credits- JYP Entertainment

FLOWER presents a captivating blend of pop, dance, and trap genres, delivering a mesmerizing musical experience. The lyrics depict overcoming a toxic relationship, where the only remnant left behind is the lingering fragrance of a flower

FLOWER- BLACKPINK’s Jisoo

Image Credits- YG Entertainment

The Astronaut- BTS’ Jin

Image Credits- BIGHIT MUSIC

This dreamy track serves as an emotional tribute to his fans, making it a must-listen for all. This track delves into themes of connection and love, utilizing a recurring cosmic motif that both the band and singer often favor, echoing similar themes found in their other works

Gone by Rosé is a heartfelt exploration of the pain and emptiness that accompany the end of a relationship. Her soulful voice elevates the song to another level, making it impactful and memorable

Gone- BLACKPINK’s Rosé

Image Credits- YG Entertainment

The music video's cinematic brilliance, coupled with IU's divine vocals, transforms Love wins all into an emotionally captivating and flawless track

Love wins all- IU

Image Credits- EDAM Entertainment

An iconic track, Gashina serves as a double entendre, symbolizing both the thorns on a flower and a farewell to the departed. Sunmi's choreography, featuring flower hands and gun fingers, impeccably embodies these dual meanings

Gashina- Sunmi

Image Credits-ABYSS Company

This captivating R&B track beautifully showcases V's alluring voice, delving into themes of love, longing, and the desire to experience love anew

Love Me Again- BTS’ V

Image Credits- BIGHIT MUSIC

