Best K-pop songs for a cozy day
A smooth blend of pop and R&B, this hit is perfect for a laid-back day. BTS never disappoints with their catchy tunes
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
Butter by BTS
ROSÉ's solo venture brings acoustic warmth, ideal for a cozy vibe. Her vocals shine in this reflective track
Image: YG Entertainment
On The Ground by ROSÉ
Transport yourself into a dreamy night with MAMAMOO's soulful vocals and the calming melody of Starry Night
Image: RBW
Starry Night by MAMAMOO
TXT's youthful energy shines in this song, offering a nostalgic and feel-good atmosphere for a cozy day
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
Our Summer by TXT
Dive into BTS's emotional side with this introspective track. Its soothing melody is perfect for contemplative moments
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
BLUE & GREY by BTS V
Seventeen's uplifting song radiates hope with its warm melody, providing a comforting soundtrack that brightens your day
Image: Pledis Entertainment
Our Dawn Is Hotter Than Day by Seventeen
IU's enchanting vocals and the uplifting beat of Celebrity make it a delightful choice for a relaxed day
Image: EDAM Entertainment
Celebrity by IU
Smooth and soulful, Crush's BEAUTIFUL creates a serene atmosphere, making it an ideal companion for a cozy day
Image: P Nation
BEAUTIFUL by Crush
With its bright and bubbly sound, Weeekly's After School is a cheerful addition to your cozy playlist
Image: Play M Entertainment
After School by Weeekly
Click Here
BTS's Home is a nostalgic journey with a sentimental melody and meaningful lyrics, evoking feelings of comfort and a sense of belonging
Image: Capitals
Home by BTS