Heading 3

Pujya Doss

DECEMBER 07, 2023

Entertainment

Best K-pop songs for a cozy day

A smooth blend of pop and R&B, this hit is perfect for a laid-back day. BTS never disappoints with their catchy tunes

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

Butter by BTS

ROSÉ's solo venture brings acoustic warmth, ideal for a cozy vibe. Her vocals shine in this reflective track

Image: YG Entertainment

On The Ground by ROSÉ

Transport yourself into a dreamy night with MAMAMOO's soulful vocals and the calming melody of Starry Night

Image: RBW

Starry Night by MAMAMOO

TXT's youthful energy shines in this song, offering a nostalgic and feel-good atmosphere for a cozy day

 Image:  BIGHIT MUSIC

Our Summer by TXT

Dive into BTS's emotional side with this introspective track. Its soothing melody is perfect for contemplative moments

Image:  BIGHIT MUSIC

BLUE & GREY by BTS V

Seventeen's uplifting song radiates hope with its warm melody, providing a comforting soundtrack that brightens your day

Image:  Pledis Entertainment

Our Dawn Is Hotter Than Day by Seventeen 

IU's enchanting vocals and the uplifting beat of Celebrity make it a delightful choice for a relaxed day

Image:  EDAM Entertainment

Celebrity by IU

Smooth and soulful, Crush's BEAUTIFUL creates a serene atmosphere, making it an ideal companion for a cozy day

Image:  P Nation

BEAUTIFUL by Crush

With its bright and bubbly sound, Weeekly's After School is a cheerful addition to your cozy playlist

Image:  Play M Entertainment

After School by Weeekly

BTS's Home is a nostalgic journey with a sentimental melody and meaningful lyrics, evoking feelings of comfort and a sense of belonging

Image: Capitals

Home by BTS 

THANKS FOR READING

Click Here